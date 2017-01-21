What comes to mind when reading or hearing the word trauma? Vehicle crash? Fire? Tornado? Flood? Injury? Violent Crime? Death? Those words all fit the definition of trauma which is, "A deeply distressing or disturbing experience â¦ physical injury." But trauma isn't limited to just those ordinarily associated words. Here are just a few more words and scenarios that can describe trauma. Hunger. Lack of water or electricity. Lack of toiletries and clean clothes. Lack of heat. No transportation. Homelessness...