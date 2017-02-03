A shocked community went into action Thursday morning offering condolences to a grieving local family and collecting necessities to help them in the days ahead. Jason Woydziak, Ardmore Fire Department public information officer, confirmed early Thursday a blaze reported about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at 1106 Martin Luther King Boulevard had claimed the lives of 6-year-old Jerry Williamson Jr. and his grandmother, 73-year-old Georgia Mae Douglas. Woydziak praised the child's father, Jerry Williamson Sr...