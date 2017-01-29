LONE GROVE-Stacks of papers, a small pile of pictures and other miscellaneous items sat next to each other in front of a tree Tuesday saturated with the smell of smoke. They were the only items firefighters were able to salvage after a fire consumed a Carter County family's home. "I'm so in shock. I don't know what I'm gonna do when this all sinks in," homeowner Shelly Elles said. Elles' son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter were in the home when the fire started. Elles and her husband, Tommy, were in Oklahoma City at the time...