A newly-formed committee has its sights set to help out a group of Carter County youth, organizing its first fundraiser, Boots and Bowties Valentines Day Ball. The event is set for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18 in Heritage Hall, 220 W. Broadway St. Proceeds from ticket sales and live and silent auctions will benefit the Carter County Junior Livestock show this year. It is the 80th year of the livestock show, which is volunteer-based. "Every year the money that goes toward the premium sale has to be raised. Every year...