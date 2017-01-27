The Ameripointe Logistics Hub in the Ardmore Industrial Airpark received word this month they received site certification from Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad. Ameripointe COO Scott Pribula said a notification will go out to 250 site sectors throughout the United States and the site will be featured in a site selecting magazine, along with two other sites in Montana and New Mexico. "This is a good feather in our cap," Piribula told the Ardmore Development Authority. Pribula said he believes this will be a nice segway into submitting information to the state to get the site certification designation, as well...