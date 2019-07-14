CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Scott Porter, 40; Matthew Fox, 53; Jackie Earle Haley, 58; Jane Lynch, 59.

Happy Birthday: Keep moving forward, regardless of what others do. Stability and simplicity will help maintain your status quo. Don’t give in to someone who is pushing you out of your comfort zone or trying to force changes that are costly or inconsistent with how you want to live. Surround yourself with people who share your thoughts, opinions and plans. Your numbers are 3, 12, 18, 24, 35, 39, 42.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Participation will keep you mentally and emotionally sharp. Don’t feel the urge to make a change just because someone else does. Focus on what works best for you and will bring you the highest returns. A day trip will be informative. 5 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll find it challenging to stick to a routine. Your desire for change should not turn into a costly venture. If someone asks for too much, know enough to say no and walk away. Romance is encouraged. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Use intelligence when making a decision that can influence how or where you live. Getting along with everyone is in your best interest, but don’t feel it’s necessary to be indulgent or overspend to be accepted. Choose your friends wisely. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Make arrangements with someone who enjoys the same things you do. An event that offers visual gratification will bring about personal changes that will boost your morale as well as your confidence. Distance yourself from people who downplay the things you enjoy. 3 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t change your plans, regardless of what others do. Get together with the people you love most, and enjoy your day. An emotional situation will develop if you let someone from your past disrupt your life. Choose intelligence over aggressive action. 5 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Attend an event that interests you or benefits your community. Don’t let someone’s beliefs upset you. The freedom of speech and accepting others for who they are will make you a better person. Romance is on the rise. 2 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Say what’s on your mind. You can’t let someone walk all over you. A change you make financially will help you buy the freedom you want to live life your way. Be smart, and choose the path that makes you happy. 4 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Your actions will count. Be strategic in the things you do and the way you treat others. Attending a reunion or spending time with a distant relative who knows your background will be liberating and help boost your self-esteem. Romance is encouraged. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Think big, but practice moderation and discipline. Be smart when handling your personal finances, and be honest with others about what you have or are willing to do. Exaggerating will cause stress and hurt your reputation. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Share your feelings, and make plans with someone you love. Knowing you are on the same page will encourage favorable changes. A romantic adventure will lead to a lifestyle change. Keep your assets and personal data protected. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Formulate your ideas and plans, but use your intelligence when it comes to affordability. Taking the time to find out what’s possible and what isn’t will save you a lot of frustration and potential loss. Avoid a lovers’ quarrel. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Get involved in an event or campaign that will lead to extraordinary connections. Mingle to find out what others have to offer. Showing interest will give you the upper hand when you need a favor. Romance is highlighted. 4 stars