Barnsdall Public Schools
Number of students
423
Number of administrators
3
Number of staff
43
School meals
Breakfast is served daily from 7:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m.
Lunch schedule
Pre-K — 10:50 a.m.; Kindergarten — 10:55 a.m.; first grade — 11:05 a.m.; second grade — 11:10 a.m.; third grade — 11:25 a.m.; fourth grade — 11:30 a.m.; fifth grade — 11:55 a.m.; sixth grade — 12 p.m.
Junior High and High School lunch — 12 p.m. -12:35 p.m.
Number of students who receive free or reduced-price lunches
61%
Bus routes
Contact the school at 918-847-2271
Superintendent
Jeff Lay
Junior High/High school principal: Sayra Bryant
Elementary school principal: Leasa Marshall
Dates to Know
* There are no classes held on Fridays
First day of school: August 12
Labor Day holiday: September 2
Fall break: October 17
Classes resume: October 21
Thanksgiving break: November 25-28
Classes resume: December 2
Winter break: December 23 - January 3, 2020
Classes resume: January 6, 2020
Spring break: March 16-20, 2020
Classes resume: March 23, 2020
End of school: May 14, 2020