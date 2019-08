St. John Catholic School

Number of students

120

Number of administrators

2

Number of staff

25 teachers, 34 total staff

School lunch prices

$3.10

Number of students who receive free or reduced-price lunches

0

Number of bus routes

0

President

Father John O’Neill

Junior High/Middle school principal: Lexie Radebaugh

Elementary school principal: Lexie Radebaugh

Dates to Know

First day of school: August 7

Labor Day holiday: September 2

Fall break: October 17-20

Classes resume: October 21

Thanksgiving break: November 25-29

Classes resume: December 2

Winter break: December 23-January , 2020

Classes resume: January 6, 2020

Spring break: March 16-20, 2020

Classes resume: March 23, 2020

End of school: May 21, 2020

School commencement: May 20, 2020

How to get involved

www.sjcs-ok.org or email the school radebaugh@sjss-ok.org