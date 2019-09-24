The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:

Bartlesville Police Department

Sept. 19

Alberty Isaiah Dane, 23, on charges of actual physical control.

Armstrong Nathan Ray, 28, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and current vehicle tag required.

Cross Noah William, 21, criminal arrest warrant.

Davis Randy Ray, 33, criminal arrest warrant.

McGinnis Michael Lee, 24, criminal arrest warrant.

Perry Cory Allen, 43, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked, proof of security violation, current vehicle tag required and obedience to stop on yield sign.

Porter Laura Jane, 56, on charges of intoxication.

Sears Julie Ann, 52, on charges of false impersonation to create liability.

Stout Bradley Dale, 45, on charges of controlled dangerous substance, failure to appear warrant (two counts) and possession of stolen property.

Sept. 20

Travis James Bartee, 34, domestic abuse and possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Bernard Grzegorz Dworak, 31, on charges of intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Tanya Marie Monroe, 34, on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

William Marvin Poindexter, 63, on charges of DUI alcohol.

Amber Dawn Sires, 31, failure to appear warrant.

Richard Watson, 47, on charges of intoxication.

Sept. 21

Dakota Sabastian Bush, 24, on charges of intoxication and obstructing an officer.

Ronald Ray Critchlow, 53, on charges of domestic abuse.

Christina Ranae Fuzzell, 31, on charges of possession of amphetamine and failure to appear warrant.

Hamersley Cody Van, 26, on charges of speeding and driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked.

Zackariah James Granger, 35, on charges of failure to appear warrant.

Mariana Itzel Jasso, 21, on charges of intoxication.

Tevin Jamal Jones, 27, on charges of obstructing an officer and intoxication.

Armando Guadalupe Ortiz, 29, DUI alcohol.

Shane James Shamblin, 31, on charges of DUI alcohol.

Sept. 22

Kenwick David Cook, 52, on charges of possession of amphetamine, paraphernalia and speeding.

Jesus Manuel Mendoza, 19, on charges of threats to kill and intoxication.

Haylee Nicole Miles-Oliver, 20, on charges of DUI alcohol.

Severiano Ojeda Villanueva, 43, DUI alcohol.

Washington County Sheriff Office

Sept. 20

John Mark, 30, failure to appear warrant (two counts).

Chad William Phelan, 34, criminal arrest warrant.

Glen Dale Self II, 34, on charges of intoxication.

Robbie Dean Simon, 38, on charges to register as a sex offender.

Tyler Scott Stone, 40, failure to appear warrant.