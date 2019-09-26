The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:

Bartlesville Police Department

Sept. 24

Chelsea Lynn Clifton, 30, on charges of intoxication.

Christopher Lloyd Donnell, 33, failure to appear warrant.

Treshaun Malik Reed, 22, failure to appear warrant and false impersonation to create liability.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol

Paul Dustin Gunter, 47, mandatory use of seat belts and failure to appear warrant.

Washington County Sheriff Office

Lynnette Arnold Lesa, 51, criminal arrest warrant.

Terry Dean Postrach, 55, criminal arrest warrant.

Jorge Luis Sanchez, 37, on charges of failure to register as a sex offender.