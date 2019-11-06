Wednesday

Nov 6, 2019 at 12:01 AM Nov 6, 2019 at 6:31 AM


The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:


Bartlesville Police Department


Nov. 1


• Megan Elizabeth Baldridge, 30, on charges of service failure to appear warrant, proof of security verification, obstructing an officer and mandatory use of seatbelts.


• Debbie Sue Edwards, 48, on charges of possession of amphetamine.


• Jose Jasso, 60, on charges of valid drivers license required in possession and improper turn.


• John Wayne King, 52, on charges of possession of controlled dangerous substance, service failure to appear warrant and motion to revoke.


• Leo Alan Walker, 46, criminal arrest warrant.


• Stephen James Weathers, 25, criminal arrest warrant.


Nov. 2


• Melanie Irene Ballard, 40, on charges of shoplifting, conspiracy (name crime), possession of amphetamine, larceny found property and obstructing an officer.


• Amy Jo Gilbert, 27, on charges of shoplifting, conspiracy (name crime), obstructing an officer, paraphernalia, larceny found property and possession of amphetamine.


• Zacharie Zane Hurd, 26, on charges of intoxication.


• Demetrius Allen Smith, 30, on charges of fugitive from justice.


Nov. 3


• Blaire Nicole Ford, 37, on charges of shoplifting, possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.


Nov. 4


• Chase Kolton Hinkle, 26, on charges of possession of controlled dangerous substance and current vehicle tag required.


• Tanya Marie Monroe, 35, on charges of domestic abuse.


• George Nichols, 46, on charges of current vehicle tag required, proof of security verification and driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked.


Washington County Sheriff’s Office


Nov. 2


• Marshall Allen Perry, 33, on charges of kidnapping.


• Charles Frederick Womble, 49, on charges of all other larceny.


Nov. 4


• Travis Jayson Thompson, 40, on charges of violation of protective order.


Oklahoma Highway Patrol


Nov. 3


• Jason Dean Cutler, 37, driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked.