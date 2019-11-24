Taylor is a beautiful black and silver female classic tabby who was born at ARF on 4-24-18. She is a large cat and doesn’t like other cats getting in her way. Taylor is friendly and playful with people, but needs to be an only pet when adopted to keep peace in her new forever home.

All Animal Rescue Foundation pets are spayed or neutered and have received all appropriate tests and vaccinations. For more information, visit www.arfok.org, the new facility at 399519 U.S. Highway 60 (one-half mile east of Bison Road) or contact them at 918-766-0991.