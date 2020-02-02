Walt Disney Co.

Watts resigns as head of 20th Century Studios

Emma Watts has resigned as the longtime production head of the film studio once known as 20th Century Fox, as owner Walt Disney Co. continues to make major changes to the storied company it bought less than a year ago.

Walt Disney Studios Chairmen Alan Horn and Alan Bergman announced Watts’ resignation on Thursday. They did not name a successor, but the company said it expected to name a replacement in the coming weeks.

“Emma has made many wonderful contributions to Fox over the past two decades, shepherding a number of memorable films to the screen,” they said in a joint statement.

The news comes after Disney rebranded the film and TV companies, formerly controlled by Rupert Murdoch, as 20th Century Studios, dropping the Fox name from the brand. Fox has weathered several rounds of layoffs since the acquisition. Major executives who left the company included Fox film Chairwoman Stacey Snider and former Fox 2000 head Elizabeth Gabler.

The rest of the Fox creative team remains and no changes have been made to 20th Century Studios’ development or release slate, which includes titles such as Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” and James Cameron’s “Avatar” sequels.

The company is currently enjoying Oscar attention for James Mangold’s “Ford V. Ferrari,” which Disney inherited from the Fox regime. However, Disney also had to weather Fox duds such as “Dark Phoenix” and “Ad Astra.” Watts was one of the Fox executives who stayed with the company after Disney bought 21st Century Fox for $71.3 billion in March.

Watts, in a memo to staff, described the decision to leave as her own.

— Ryan Faughnder, Los Angeles Times

“Nostalgic and retro meets Modern”

Gamer-friendly Atari Hotel bringing ‘immersive experiences’ to US cities

Anyone who grew up with Atari, the video game company known for arcade brands like Asteroids and Pong as well as a home game console, will have a chance to relive those memories in a theme hotel coming to Chicago.

Atari announced this week a deal with GSD Group, a Phoenix-based firm, to build hotels in major cities centered around the iconic brand. The first location will be in Phoenix, with additional hotels in Chicago; Las Vegas; Denver; Seattle; San Francisco; Austin, Texas; and San Jose, Calif.

GSD Group CEO Shelly Murphy said the firm, along with Napoleon Smith III, producer of the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” film franchise reboot, will be in charge of hotel development and design. True North Studio, a Phoenix-based commercial real estate developer, also will be involved with building Atari Hotels.

The Chicago hotel would be bigger than the hotel in Phoenix, she said. Construction on that hotel is expected to begin later this year.

Atari Hotels said its locations will offer “immersive experiences” for all ages, including virtual and augmented reality, and certain locations will house esports events.

Smith said in a news release that the hotels will have a “nostalgic and retro meets modern” design.

— Abdel Jimenez, Chicago Tribune