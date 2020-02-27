Billie J. Rodgers

Billie J. Rodgers, 86, of Wann, Oklahoma went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 21, 2020.

Billie was born March 5, 1933 in Seminole, Oklahoma to parents William (Bill) Robert Seals and Marvis Evelyn (Simpson) Seals. She grew up in the Wann and Copan area, and graduated High School from Copan in 1950. Billie married William (Don) Rodgers in August of 1955 in Wann, Oklahoma. They decided to make their home in the Wann-Copan area. She worked at the Dewey Bank from 1950-1965 and retired to be with her children on the farm. Billie was a charter member of the Wann Baptist Church.

Billie is preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Billie is survived by two sons, Brad and wife Tammy of Wann and Doug and wife Paula of Copan; one sister, Jacqueta and husband Gary Yearout of Wann; four grandchildren, Andrew Rodgers, Taylor Rodgers, Courtney Benedict and husband Kevin, and Kalyn Rodgers and a host of friends.

Visitation for Mrs. Rodger will be at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Wednesday from 9 A.M. until 8 P.M.

Memorial services will be held at 10 A.M. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Wann Baptist Church with Rev. Chuck Kerns officiating. Private interment will be in the Dewey Cemetery directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Journey Home, 900 Washington Blvd., Bartlesville, OK 74006.

