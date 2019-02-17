TTCU Federal Credit Union presented a $2,500 donation to Rogers State University as part of its School Pride program.

“I believe that every child should have the opportunity to get an excellent education,” President and CEO Tim Lyons said. “As a credit union, it is a cause we have believed in since the very beginning. We were founded by educators to help other educators, and while our membership has diversified over the years, our commitment to education and teachers remains as strong as ever.”

The program began in 2007 as a way for TTCU and its members to make a difference in the community. TTCU members select among 60 School Pride designs honoring area schools, and every time they use their debit card, TTCU makes a financial donation to the school. Over $27,000 has been donated to RSU thus far.

A TTCU checking account with a School Pride Visa© debit card can be opened online or at any branch. Visit ttcu.com for more information.