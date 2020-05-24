BARTLESVILLE, Okla. (May 19, 2020) – Arvest Bank is pleased to announce it has hired Stevie Williams as marketing manager.

Williams is a long-time resident of Bartlesville with extensive marketing experience. For the past year, Williams has been an independent consultant helping local businesses and non-profit organizations achieve marketing goals. Prior to that, Williams was the director of community relations at Elder Care, working with multiple programs to promote the organization’s mission. She is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma with a bachelor’s degree in journalism advertising.

“We are excited to have Stevie join the Arvest team in Bartlesville,” said Whitney Watson, Arvest sales manager. “Her commitment to the community and valuable marketing knowledge make her an excellent fit within our organization. She embodies the Arvest mission of People Helping People.”

Williams serves on the board of Bartlesville Rotary and is on the development and Teacher Hall of Fame committees with Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation. She also founded the Miles for Mammograms fundraiser with Family HealthCare Clinic and still serves on their its fundraising committees. She was a Cub Scout den leader for nine years and was Leadership Bartlesville Class 20 president.

Williams and her husband John have four children, three of whom are in college and one who attends Bartlesville High School.

