The Haygoods return to Bartlesville, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Community Center for 1 show only.

Featuring pre show by Bartlesville’s own ” Stage Art Dance”

For tickets visit thehaygoods.com/tour or call 1 918-337-2787 The Haygoods have sold over 6,500,000 tickets the last 27 years in Branson and have sold out over 100 performances in 2019! The Haygoods are the most popular show in Branson! The full production show takes 2 eighteen wheeler trucks, 2 sleeper coaches and a crew of 12 to pull it off! We bring the entire production from . Branson with zero compromises. 3 laser systems, a full state of the art lighting rig, a massive video wall, and lots of amazing special effects… The show has toured all over the world as well.

CELEBRATING 27 YEARS OF LEGENDARY FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT IN BRANSON MISSOURI!

The Haygoods are 5 Brothers and 1 Sister who have become very well known for their unique show in Branson, Missouri. They began performing in Branson in 1993 and have been presenting the “Haygoods Christmas Extravaganza” every year in Ozark Mountain Country since then. The Haygood’s Branson Christmas show has become so popular among families visiting Branson that it sells out completely through November and December. The Haygoods perform well known Christmas songs on over 20 different instruments featuring dazzling special effects and extremely unique musical arrangements. Please reserve early for best seats! The first half of the show presented will be the Best of “The Haygoods Regular Season Show” and the second half will be “The Haygoods Christmas Extravaganza!”