7. Liam Payne’s “LP1”: Payne is easily the least creative of the five boys. His only album is equally boring and offensive. Hyper-sexualization above trap percussion accompany his incredibly lame voice. The only redeemable moment comes in a Christmas song, which only disrupts the overall tone of the album.

6. Zayn Malik’s “Icarus Falls”: To be honest, this album’s biggest fault is the runtime. At 90 minutes long, this R&B outing is a chore to get through. There are a few pieces of gold to be found in the mess, but a few songs cannot redeem the lack of quality of the other 24.

5. Louis Tomlinson’s “Walls”: Tomlinson seems like a nice person, and he has been through a lot of loss in the past couple years. That being said, him being a decent person doesn’t change his lack of vocal talent. He can hold a melody, but his voice is very distracting, in context with the whole album.

4. Harry Styles’ “Fine Line”: This will be the most controversial pick, as many cite this as Styles’ best album. That being said, “Fine Line” is pretty hit-or-miss. Tracks like “Golden” and “Falling” are two of the best songs that any One Direction member has put out, but is disrupted by multiple tracks that are just okay. Styles has made his own identity recreating sounds from past decades and making them his own, which he does here. That being said, the lack of consistency really brings the album down.

3. Zayn Malik’s “Mind Of Mine”: Malik’s debut is a much more effective demonstration of his sound, and clocks in at around half of the length of the follow-up. The overall tone of the album is consistent and the quality of the music does not vary quite as much as what he released on “Icarus Falls.” This is a genuinely great album.

2. Harry Styles’ “Harry Styles”: Just as Malik’s debut was a more consistent project, as a whole, the same goes for Styles’ debut. The self-titled album is much subtler than the second album. Songs like “Ever Since New York” and “Sign Of The Times” see Styles’ vocals soar, with instrumentation that perfectly supports him. Here, he plays to his strengths and has a more cohesive project, as a whole.

1. Niall Horan’s “Flicker”: Horan stands out as the victor in this battle. His only album to date (though another is being teased) is a folk-pop effort that can switch from intimate piano ballads to up-beat acoustic guitar perfection. “Flicker” is a heart-breaking plea for a significant other to stay, as loneliness and heartbreak pulses through the album. Horan’s album is near pop-perfection, a title very few can hope to achieve.