LIBRARY

Genealogy 101

course set Feb. 23

The Bartlesville Genealogical Society will again present the popular short course “Genealogy 101” at the Bartlesville Public Library, Conference Room A (upstairs). The class will meet from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 23.

The instructor for this class will be Barbara Fulton, an experienced genealogist, who has taught a number of classes locally. The class will include basic beginning genealogy information, tips for how to begin the search for one’s ancestors, and how to organize the information that is found.

This class is open to all and is free, but hand-out information will be available at the meeting for a fee of $3.00 at the time of the class. To register for the class, contact Barbara Fulton, 918-331-2757.

— Bartlesville Genealogoical Society

ART ASSOCIATION

Westfall to conduct

2-day workshop

Christopher Westfall will have a two-day painting workshop from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 3 and 4.

Westfall will teach the students how to add abstract elements to your representational paintings and how to suggest rather than delineate and the basic elements of creating a dynamic painting.

Westfall will also touch on the notions of confidence, procrastination, curiosity, talent, inspiration, intuition, competition and many other views on painting and the art world. Time to paint with individual guidance. Cost: $210. Adults (including high school age). All levels welcome. Visit the website https://www.bartlesvilleartassociation.org/ to register.

– Bartlesville Art Association

REPUBLICAN WOMEN

Chamber president

to speak Feb. 21

Plan to attend the Green Country Republican Women’s luncheon Feb. 21 at Hillcrest Country Club. Registration is at 11:15 a.m. The cost is $20 each, lunch included. The menu is cheeseburger, fries, ice cream, coffee and tea.

The program begins at 11:45 a.m. The guest speaker is Chamber of Commerce President, Sheri Wilt. Call Grace Farmer for reservations at 918-440-4405 or email her at greencountryrwc@gmail.com.

— Green Country Republican Women