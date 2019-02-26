EDITOR’S NOTE: Historian Joe L. Todd interviewed John Marston Nov. 24, 1987 in Woodward.

John Marston was born Nov. 24, 1926. His father, who served as sheriff for 14 years, was Milton Marston and his mother was Opal Marston. Her maiden name was Wager.

JOE TODD: Where were your folks from?

JOHN MARSTON: Around this area. My dad was born west of Vici.

T: What type of work did your father do?

M: He and Herbert Judy worked on the Railway Ice Co. In the summertime they delivered ice together. Dad was older, and this was when Hubert was in high school. Then he went in to police work and worked on the police force; then became sheriff.

T: Where did you start school?

M: Northward, north of town. It was a two-room school.

T: How large was Woodward in those years?

M: About what it is now. It hasn’t changed much. They still have some of the same businesses downtown, but there are some vacant buildings down there now. Woodward was the hub, and all the people in the small towns came to Woodward. Dad used to go down early on Saturday and park in front of the grocer store and watch people go by and they knew everybody. We would set there until about 10:30 a.m. — then go home.

T: How bad were the dust storms around Woodward in the Depression?

M: I remember Black Sunday. I was 6 or 7 and remember it rolling in. When I started business here in the 1950s, we had dust storms, and you couldn’t see cars on the highway in the middle of the afternoon. It wasn’t as bad as the 1930s but it was bad enough.

T: When did you graduate from high school?

M: I didn’t, I got patriotic and joined the Navy.

T: When did you join the Navy?

M: I think it was in 1943. I stayed in two years, two months and 22 days, I do remember that.

T: Where did you go for Boot Camp?

M: San Diego.

T: Tell me about Boot Camp.

M: That was a new experience for me, and it is something you have to go through. We only had four weeks then because of the war, and they were pushing us through.

T: What were you trained to do?

M: I had worked in a bakery before I went in, so I went to the cook and baker’s school. That was a sixteen-week course.

T: After Boot Camp, where did you go?

M: We went to firefighting school on Treasure Island for about a month. They had simulated ships set up with the catwalks, and they poured gasoline on the water and set it on fire. We would go in with the fog hoses and put the fire out. It was simulated what it would be like on a ship.

T: From Treasure Island, where did you go?

T: I went aboard the USS Aaron Ward, a destroyer at San Pedro, Calif. It was a new ship and we commissioned it.

T: Did you have the shakedown cruise?

M: Yes. … I slept in the aft part of the ship, and the bunks were stacked three high, and I had the middle one. That day they went full speed ahead and reversed the ship to test to see if it would hold together. I was in that middle bunk, and I was just shaking up and down. It brought the whole back of that ship out of the water, it had twin screws. It was a fast ship so you can imagine what happened when they went in full reverse.

T: How long did the shakedown cruise last?

M: We went out for every day for about ten days on different maneuvers. It was a new ship and had to get the kinks worked out.

T: What does a destroyer do?

M: We did a lot of escort work with freighters or troop carriers. We were fast and could maneuver around. When we got overseas, we followed mine sweeps. They had those cables on pontoons, and they would hook those mines and cut the cable, and we would shoot them when they came to the surface.

T: Did you go to the South Pacific?

M: Yes.

T: Where did you go?

M: We were all over those islands. All of our stores and ammunition were taken on sea so we were at sea most of the time.

T: Where did you first go into combat?

M: We were following the mine sweeps at Okinawa. We were close enough behind the mine sweeps that we could see the gun emplacements on the island. They were on those cliffs, and they even had guns mounted on tracks that they could pull out and fire. We would see those gun emplacements, and we would radio those planes overhead and they would fly down and blow them up. There was never a shot fired on our side of the island, and we were there for a week or ten days.

T: Why were no shots were fired?

M: I didn’t know what was happening, and I thought we would go right on in there and take the island without any problem at all. The morning of that invasion that place was alive.

T: What happened?

M: Every hole and tree had someone firing back and was a pretty bloody morning.

T: What did you do?

M: We sat back. We had 5-inch guns on our destroyers and sat back several miles and just blasted into it. The Army and Marines went in, and we lost a lot of men. We had some battle wagons with sixteen-inch guns and lobbed them in. It was one of the toughest battles out there.

T: What were you doing on the ship?

M: I was in Repair Two, firefighting unit when we were at General Quarters.

T: What did you do in Repair Two?

M: We were at the midship and we had hoses we threw over the side and suck that ocean water aboard and shoot it through three-inch lines to put out fires. We didn’t get hit at the invasion of Okinawa, but we had some close calls. We didn’t get hit until later.T: Where were you hit?

M: We were on picket duty between Okinawa and Japan.

T: What is picket duty?

M: It was getting toward the end of the war, and they sent those Jap suicide planes out every evening and attacked the ships. They did this at Okinawa. We were on picket duty, and we had some on the top radar at that time. We would pick them up and radio to Okinawa to get ready for an invasion or a raid. They got where they began picking off the picket ships, and that is where we got hit. We took six suicides and three bombs.

T: What happened?

M: It just about leveled us off, the superstructure. The front stack was still there but from the back one on back was just flat.

T: Where were you when you were first hit?

M: I was in the middle, at midship on the top deck firefighting. We were at general quarters. The radar would pick up those planes. We had a little gasoline engine that sucked up that sea water to put fires out. The first suicide that came in, the gunners shot it down, and the engine ricocheted off the water and lodged between the main deck and the gun turret and just melted itself in there so the gun turret couldn’t turn. It had twin 5-inch guns. They could elevate the guns, but they couldn’t turn the guns. That was turret number three on the aft part of the ship. The second one that came in it seemed like the five inches were going, then the 40 millimeters. And when the 20 millimeters started going, you better get shelter over your head because they are getting close. It seemed like they just got those guns going good, and it hit the ship.

T: What were you doing when it hit the ship?

M: I was running from side to side trying to get some shelter and I got pinned down on a mine track, we were a mine layer too. The plane went through and that deal fell on my leg and I was looking up at the sky while three of them came in. They had fires going underneath me in those fire rooms and it was getting warm. The planes came in and exploded with the bombs on them. I had this hose with me to put out a fire and they cut the hose. The ship would roll and the deck would get hot then it would roll back and that cool water would cool the deck down. I was glad then the ship rolled back. … That happened on May 3, 1945, and I saw guys jump off that ship and it went down. I was trapped there and watched all that. The Little was a twin to our ship. The Little took three suicides and a bomb, and they went down and we took six suicides and we stayed afloat. The Japanese had those Vales and Zeke planes and the planes off our carriers would go up and fight them but the Japanese out maneuvered them, and they would spot a ship and just head in.

T: When you saw you first Kamikaze coming in, what did you think?

M: I didn’t think he would come in. I thought he would fly over and drop a bomb, but he came right on in. We found three Japanese bodies on the ship the next morning, and they were cut in half. Our doctor examined them and he said one was a woman.

T: How many were killed on your ship?

M: One hundred and two or three. They made two movies about it, and wrote two books about it. We set the record for the most suicides and bombs and stayed afloat.

T: How did the ship stay afloat?

M: I don’t really know, I guess our captain maneuvered that rascal. He would see them coming in, and he would turn and they never did get a real good hit, but they knocked all the superstructure off and the fantail was just a foot out of the water. If the sea had been rough that night, it would have gone down, but everything was just calm.

T: Is the movie accurate?

M: Pretty well, but they shined it up to make it more exciting. A guy by the name of Arnold Lott, a lieutenant commander was in Washington and had access to all the records and he wrote the book because we set the records for the most Kamikazes.

T: You were pinned under a track?

M: It is a mine track, it is only about two feet wide and not far off the deck. A bomb hit the deck, and it pinned me down. It didn’t break my left, just left a little ding in it, but it was hot, there was a fire under me. Nobody had time to help me. They were busy and scared, they were not going to stop to get one person loose.

T: How long did you lay there?

M: I don’t know. The whole battle only lasted 54 minutes in the evening of May 3, 1945. We went to general quarters, and I thought routine because they always had them that time in the evening. The Japanese would take tin foil and drop it out of the airplane and the radar would pick up every piece of tin foil and looked like they had ten thousand airplanes coming. They had a lot of airplanes, but we thought they were dropping tin foil again. The only reason they quit the battle [was that] it got dark. That is the only reason they didn’t finish us off.

T: How many ships did they sink?

M: Just the USS Little. There were only two of us together. There may have been some other ships in the area. They were getting one or two of those picket ships every night. All we were doing was picking up the planes on radar and radio to get ready for an air raid.

T: After they got you out from under that track, what did you do?

M: I was helping the medic. They had a thing you tore open and had a needle with morphine, and we were giving it to guys that were wounded. My best buddy had his mouth, teeth and nose taken off by shrapnel. I gave him some morphine and took him down to the galley and laid him on a table. We had no water, we had no power to make water, but we had some Cokes. He was thirsty, and I would pour a little Coke in his mouth, or where his mouth had been and he would wave and then swallow it. We didn’t get towed in until the next day. They towed us into Okinawa.

T: How far from Okinawa were you?

M: I don’t know how many miles but it took half a day. We were docked there, and every night the Japanese would come in and raid and we had to get the smoke boats out. …

T: How long did it take to get back to Pearl Harbor?

M: I don’t know, but a long time on one screw. Then we worked out way back to Brooklyn where the ship was going to be repaired. We were in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, and they dropped the bomb on Hiroshima.

T: When you heard about the bomb, what did you think?

M: I thought we should have done that many months earlier. We would have fighting for a long time. They were building airplanes and they could out maneuver us in the air with those little old planes. The Germans like to live, like we did, but not the Japanese, they would fight until the last man.

T: Where were you on V-J Day?

M: I was in New York, fixing to come home on a thirty-day leave. We were in Grand Central Station to catch a train to Chicago. Every little town we went through, the girls would come in and kissed all the soldiers and sailors. They told us to stay home until they notified us, and I was home sixty days until I got a telegram to come on back. I didn’t have enough points to get discharged so they sent me to L’Argent, Newfoundland.

I looked on the bulletin board and thought it was Argentina and thought I was going to have some good duty. But it was in the snow country, and I was in charge of the bake shop up there. I had made first class baker by then. We had about twenty-five sailors and about seventy men and women working on the base. It was a Naval Air Station.

T: When were you discharged?

M: I thought about re-enlisting, because I had a good job there and some good [people] working with me. I was told I had seven or nine days left, and I forgot about re-enlisting.

T: When were you discharged?

M: I don’t remember the date, but it was in 1945 and came back to Woodward.

T: Why did you open the store?

M: When I was in Newfoundland, we had lots of time and I went to a craft shop and I liked tooling leather. When I got back, I was going with a girl and she lived with a girl that was going with a saddle maker, done at Rigger & Roberts Saddlery. I got acquainted with him and he had some trophy saddles he had to get out for the Elks Rodeo and asked if I would help him. … For six or seven years, I sold just what I could build then started making boots.

T: When did you open your shop?

M: I had a shop in 1952 or 1953 and quit the police force in July 1955 and went into business for myself. For a while I thought I may have made a mistake because it was slow for a while and spent a lot of days by myself. But I kept busy building and repairing saddles. After the drought in the 50s, the farmers started bringing stuff in to be repaired. I started this business of four dollars and seventy-five cents and never borrowed a dime. I have done pretty good, I have about fifteen hundred acres of land and ten rent houses, but I worked a lot of hours also.

T: When did you get married?

M: 1950, I think. I need Bobbie here to answer that. We have two children.

T: Sounds like you have had an interesting life.

M: It has been. The man upstairs has been watching me every day.