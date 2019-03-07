Bigfoot is stomping his way through blood drives in Oklahoma.

Healthy adults, age sixteen and up, can give blood at one of the following Bigfoot-themed drives with Oklahoma Blood Institute: They are:

· Bartlesville High School, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 15

· Washington Park Mall, 10 a.m. t0 4 p.m. March 16

Each blood donor will receive a limited edition Bigfoot T-shirt. Donors will also receive a coupon from Whataburger for a free honey butter chicken biscuit and be entered for a chance to win Whataburger for a year.

“The legend of Bigfoot is not only fun, but it is a way to motivate our donors to believe in themselves and the real power of blood donation,” said Jan Laub, executive director Tulsa. “One blood donation saves up to three lives so your donation truly makes a positive impact for local patients and their families.”

All blood types are needed, but O-negative blood donors are especially urged to give, as this universal blood type helps any patient, regardless of blood type, in an emergency.

Only 10 percent of people in the United States who are eligible to give blood actually do. Blood donation takes just about an hour, and each donation can save the lives of up to three patients. Whole blood can be donated every 56 days. Platelet donations can be made as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.

Donors also receive free health screenings and Donor Rewards points, redeemable at Oklahoma Blood Institute’s online store. If donors opt not to take the T-shirt, Oklahoma Blood Institute will make a monetary donation to Global Blood Fund for blood center assistance in developing countries.

As a nonprofit blood center, Oklahoma Blood Institute’s donors provide every drop of blood needed for patients in more than 160 hospitals and air ambulances statewide. Approximately 1,200 volunteer blood donors are needed each day to maintain the supply.

Appointments are not required but can be made by calling Oklahoma Blood Institute at 877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org.

Donors must be at least 16-year-olds, must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission. Those who are 17-years-old must weigh at least 125 pounds. Those 18 and over must weigh at least 110 pounds.