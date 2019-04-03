WOOLAROC MUSEUM

Free admission

day set April 14

Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve is having a free admission day 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 14.

Learn to throw a tomahawk at Mountain Man Camp, explore the hiking trails, pet cuddly critters in the animal barn and discover new favorites in our world-class museum — all for free.

Founded in 1925 by oilman Frank Phillips, Woolaroc is a 3,700-acre working ranch that has a 50,000 square foot museum with a collection described by Christie’s of New York as “one of the finest collections of southwest art in the world.”

In addition to the incredible museum, Woolaroc has the original Lodge home and a large herd of bison, elk, longhorn cattle, scotch highland cattle and more.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places in Washington, D.C., Woolaroc is located 12 miles SW of Bartlesville and 45 miles NW of Tulsa on State Highway 123.

Visit www.woolaroc.org for more information.

— Woolaroc

OKC GRAFFITI

Police continue

their investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (TNS) — Police are continuing to investigate racist and homophobic messages that were spray-painted at the Oklahoma Democratic Party headquarters last week in northwest Oklahoma City.

A photograph of a woman caught on surveillance cameras spray-painting the front entrance to the building at 3700 N Classen was released Thursday. That woman has not been located.

The messages were spray-painted on the parking lot near the entrance. Volunteers from the Islamic community, Freedom Oklahoma and others cleaned the spray-paint Thursday.

On Tuesday, police had few leads to go on, said Capt. Bo Mathews.

Similar graffiti was also found at a second building, the Oklahoma City office of the Chickasaw Nation, 4001 N Lincoln Blvd. The building is next to the offices of the Oklahoma Republican Party.

On Facebook Sunday, Oklahoma City police posted: “Investigators are still trying to ID and locate the female shown in the original photos we released Thursday in connection with the graffiti left at two OKC businesses (one on Lincoln and the other on Classen).”

The woman had not been located Tuesday, and no arrests were reported, Mathews said.

— The Oklahoman