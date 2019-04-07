OCHELATA — The Rev. Dr. Doyle Carroll has assumed pastoral responsibilities at the Ochelata United Methodist Church.

Both he and his wife, Alice, are excited about being a part of the community and serving in the capacity of ministry. They look forward with great expectations as they enter into the ministry of such a caring community.

The church has a signficant ministry of outreach, which responds to the needs of the community. There is a great spirit of fellowship and support among the church members.

Carroll has served in the ministry of the Methodist tradition for many years. He and Mrs. Carroll come directly from the Branson United Methodist Church, where he served as an associate on the pastoral staff for the past five years.

Prior to that he served the Spavinaw/Salina United Metholdist churches for five years.