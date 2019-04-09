EDITOR’S NOTE: Historian Joe L. Todd interviewed Sharon Lynn Reese Jan. 16, 2019, in Bartlesville.

Sharon Lynn Reese was born in Cushing, Aug. 29, 1962. Her father was Kermit Reese and her mother was Wanda Hayes Reese. Her family moved to Bartlesville when she was 6-months old and she went to school in Bartlesville. Her kindergarten and first grade were at Douglas High School. From there she went to Lincoln Elementary and then Central Junior High and then College High School. She graduated in 1980.

JOE TODD: Who was your favorite teacher?

SHARON REESE: I would have to so it was Miss Mosely. She was actually our councilor, and she was the first African-American councilor at Central Junior High. So, someone that looked like me, I was able to feel very comfortable with.

T: What did you do for recreation in high school?

R: I went to the football games at College High School. My brother was a football star there, Walter Reese, and we went to every game on Friday night.

T: What did you do after high school?

R: I graduated in 1980 then moved to Tulsa for two years. When I was in Tulsa, I was a beautician. … I signed up for the delayed entry program in 1983.

T: You joined which service?

R: U.S. Navy.

T: Why did you join the Navy over the Army, Marines, or the Air Force?

R: I went to each one at the recruiting station. The Army wouldn’t take me and the Air Force wouldn’t take me, so the only choice I had was the Navy or the Marines, and I chose the Navy.

T: When did you join the Navy?

R: My first day in Boot Camp was June 3, 1984.

T: Where did you go to Boot Camp?

R: I went to Boot Camp at Orlando, Fla.

T: How did you travel to Orlando?

R: My first plane flight ever.

T: Tell me about Boot Camp.

R: In Boot Camp, I was able to be one of the section leaders, so I always had troops that were behind me. I met a lot of friends for life. We ran a couple of miles a day and marched everywhere we went and got screamed and hollered at a lot.

T: What type of training did you have?

R: In Boot Camp, I did not qualify for an A School or C School, so I went to an AT School. An AT School is additional training you go to after Boot Camp. I stayed in Florida an additional four weeks after Boot Camp. From there, I went to my first duty station, which was Bangor, Wash. When I got there, they gave me a couple of choices. I was considered a fireman. In the Navy, they have airmen, boatsmen and firemen. It categorized you into what job you would actually do.

T: Tell me about your petty officers in Boot Camp.

R: They were as mean as they come; they scared us all. … They had ninety different personalities, and they put one hundred percent into whooping us into shape.

T: What is your most vivid memory of Boot Camp?

R: Actually running. … it put me in a calmer place. It was the running and the camaraderie.

T: Had you seen the ocean before?

R: Never.

T: First time you saw the ocean, what did you think?

R: I was in heaven. It was a beautiful thing. …

T: What did you do at Bangor?

R: That was my first duty station, and I showed up Labor Day Weekend. You have a sponsor when you go to your duty station, and I got a letter from my sponsor and it said, whatever you do, bring an umbrella. … I did not bring an umbrella, not knowing that it rained in Washington 90% of the time. … I remember going to the barracks and running over to the BX to buy an umbrella.

T: What was your duty in Bangor?

R: I was designated as a fireman and had the opportunity to become a machinist repairman or an electrician’s mate. I did a tour in each one of those entities, and I selected to become a machinist repairman.

T: What does a machinist repairman do?

R: We have round stock, and we make anything off a blueprint. We made gears, repair valves, we made screws, bolts, shims. We are really a machinist repairman, and we work hand in hand with the machinist mates. …

T: What was your average day at Bangor?

R: We worked from 6:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. We lived topside, about twenty miles from the submarines. So, we would have to take a bus down to the Delta Pier. The Delta Pier is the pier where the Tridents hooked up. We would go to work, and the first thing we would do at 7:45 a.m. is we would have a military inspection. We would have to stand in quarters and have in inspection. Then, we would go to our respective areas, and our work would be assigned to us. We might have a valve or a blueprint, and we would pull the material that was needed to make that part for the submarines.

T: Were you assigned to a unit?

R: I was assigned to the Trident Refit Facility, TRF. I was there from 1984 until 1988.

T: What type of machines were you working with?

R: Drill presses, milling machines and we had the band saws that cut our round stock.

T: What is your most vivid memory of TRF?

R: The deer were running around, and it was just beautiful. … My sponsor was a white guy from Tennessee, and when he picked me up from the airport, he said, “My wife and you will get a lot so good.” I didn’t know why he kept saying that. He invited me to dinner three days later. I walked up to the door and it opened and there was another African-American woman, and he never told me. All I could do was say, “Hi.” I never felt like I didn’t belong.

T: How long were you at Bangor?

R: I was there from September 1984, and I left November 1988.

T: Did you go aboard the Trident submarines?

R: Oh, yes, because I had to go aboard and measure when I was making a part. We still had to go out and do a physical check to see what this part was and what it came off of. …

T: From Bangor, where did you go?

R: I went to San Diego and went to my first ship, the USS Dixon, As-37 and arrived January 19, 1989 and did five years on her.

T: What type of ship was the Dixon?

R: It was a sub tender. We repaired the submarines that pulled up beside her. The name of the base at San Diego was Point Loma Sub Base.

T: What was your job on the Dixon?

R: I went right to the machine shop and worked as a machinist. There were not a lot of females in my rate, and they were so used to the females coming and making the coffee and I said, “I don’t drink it, I’m not making it.”

They wanted to put me in the office but by then I had been to my A school and had a couple NEC, Naval Employment Codes. That meant I had codes to work specifically on submarines. I went to the A school to get me advanced as a better machinist. Then I went to the C school, which gave more me NEC’s. I did get my journeyman’s license as a machinist. … I was in supply for five years. We went to Hawaii, Vancouver, Canada, Aruba, several liberty ports, but we never went overseas, those ships never did WESTPAC.

T: What division were in on the Dixon?

R: I was in R2, Repair Two. The repair was R1 through R10. Electrical was R1, Machines was R2 and went through R10. R10 was nuclear. I was attached R2, but dispersed to supply.

T: Who was your commanding officer?

R: My commanding officer was Commander Allen. He wasn’t our commander, he was our department head. He was one tier down from our commander. We dealt directly with Commander Allen, and he was so personable with everybody. He was my introduction to life on a ship with sixteen hundred people.

T: Where were you when Iraq invaded Kuwait?

R: I was in San Diego on board the Dixon. My husband, my sister and my brother-in-law were all Army, and I was totally stressed out.

T: When you heard Saddam had invaded Kuwait, what did you think?

R: I started crying because I had so much family that I knew would have to go. I was really worried for my family. My husband of Army in the infantry.

T: Where was he based?

R: He was at Fort Campbell, Ky. I knew he was one that was really going.

T: What is his name?

R: His name is Dwight Jenkins. …

T: What did you think when President Bush was getting the coalition together and said if Saddam didn’t leave Kuwait, we are going to war.

R: I knew it was necessary and I prayed. It was a terrible situation and I prayed. I knew so many kids were going right out of Boot Camp.

T: What did the Dixon do during Desert Shield and Desert Storm?

R: Our mission was to ensure the submarines were repaired and ready to go. We stayed at Point Loma and the submarines came to get repaired. They weren’t the Tridents at that time. We made sure we were available and had the tools to get the submarines ready.

T: When Saddam left Kuwait and the war was over, did you relax?

R: I was relaxed but still worried about my family. …

T: From the Dixon, where did you go?

R: From the Dixon, I went to the Naval Air Station at North Island, also in San Diego. It is Naval Air Station at Coronado. I went to HS10 as the safety officer. … I was there five years because our rotation was five years shore duty for a machinist, five years sea duty and two years shore duty. I went to HS10 for two years, a helicopter squadron. …

T: What helicopters did you have?

R: Apaches. They went from North Island to the carriers. Naval Air Station Coronado is a carrier base. It is where the big carriers are located.

T: What is your most vivid memory of North Island?

R: Getting introduced to the aviation part of the Navy. I had never worked around aviation. Their job titles were different. They all wore the green jump suits. They were really sticklers about safety. The did a FOD, Foreign Object Damage walk down to make sure there wasn’t a rock or a screw out there that could cause damage.

T: From North Island, where did you go?

R: I went back to the sub base. I went to the USS McKee, AS-42. This time, I did not go to the machine shop. I went to planning and estimating as a planner for the machine shop. They used to call me a trouble maker, which is not what I was. These guys that I ran into at A school and C school and on the Dixon were now on the McKee. They said I was going to make trouble, but I just told them that I was not going to be in there making coffee and that I had as many NECs and qualifications as they had.

I told them that if they didn’t want to us me there, send me somewhere else, and they put me in planning and estimating, which was a very good place to be. We planned all the jobs for the machines. Every job we had, I wrote out the work orders and had to do the ship checks, and I loved it.

T: What is a ship check?

R: You go to the ship with your job order number and you find this item, maybe a valve and you have your camera and your tool box and get all the details necessary for that job, then you go back to the office and write up so the next person can understand what they are doing. The next person will be going to the ship, he is going to be looking at what you give them. This was 1996 when I was back at the sub base.

T: You were on the McKee how long?

R: I was on the McKee until they decommissioned her. I was on board 1996 until 1999. …

T: From the McKee, where did you go?

R: I went to 32nd Street, the biggest Naval Base in San Diego. I did my last tour there. I went right to planning. I was in the machine shop for forty-five days with the same group of people. …

T: You were in planning how long?

R: The rest of my career. I retired in 2004.

T: 9-11.

R: I was driving down I-5, going to work and the interstate was shut down. There were so many people going to the base. San Diego was so expensive that a lot of Sailors, Marines and Air Force lived ninety miles in the next county, which was Riverside. We were all driving to the base and the interstate just shut down. I heard it on the radio station, and I couldn’t believe it. We were stopped and outside talking and crying on the interstate. I never got on base that day. I was right in the middle of I-5 crying. Security was so tight, and I didn’t get on base for several days. They called us on our cell phones and said go back home and check in every day on the phone.

T: What is your best memory of your Navy career?

R: My last tour at 32nd Street, working on the different classes of ships. Learned what the ships did and the camaraderie.

T: What is your worst memory of your Navy career?

R: Getting on the ship and the ship going to sea because I have a vertigo issue and have an equilibrium problem. I didn’t know that until I joined the Navy. The first time they pulled the anchor I was extremely sick and they had to medevac me off the ship, I thought I was going to die. I had never in my life been that sick before. The different services got together and created a disability for vertigo.

When the ship pulled out, my master chief said, “Sharon, I have never seen a black lady turn green. You will never have to get underway as long as I am your commander.” I never did have to get underway again.

T: When did you retire?

R: I retired June 30, 2004.

T: What have you done since you retired?

R: I totally retired for two years. I left California and came back to Oklahoma and went to Oklahoma City. I went to Tinker and managed the smoke cessation program. I went to the VA and worked with the homeless program there for three years. I created a nonprofit program called Veteran Connection to mimic the VA Homeless Program.

T: When did you come to Bartlesville?

R: I came to Bartlesville Aug. 13, 2018 to take the job as executive director of the Westside Community Center.

T: Would you join the Navy again?

R: I would join it four or five times.

T: How do you want to be remembered?

R: I want to be remembered that I helped as much as I could and never kept anything from her fellow soldiers or sailors or Marines. My purpose is to help a veteran.