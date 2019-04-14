A fun day is planned for 11 a.m. May 10 at the Journey to Spring Style Show and Salad Luncheon by the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary at Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church, 5111 Nowata Rd.

Fashions and accessories will be provided by Dillard’s with narration by co-chairs Jane Hodges and Lois Bass. There will be door prizes, a bake sale and an extensive silent auction.

Some of the silent auction items available include jewelry, purses, fashion accessories, artwork, glassware, home decor, flowers and plants.

Tickets for the event are $20 and are available from auxiliary members or by calling 918-397-4651.

The style show is a major fundraiser for the auxiliary, which supports the many activities and projects of The Salvation Army. The local auxiliary was established in 1972 to raise public awareness of The Salvation Army, to facilitate services to the needy, and to strengthen the financial base of the local Salvation Army. The auxiliary is open to all area women and meets at 10:30 a.m. the first Tuesday of the month at The Salvation Army Citadel, 101 North Bucy, preceded by a social time.

The auxiliary supports the Red Shield Club after-school and summer programs for local children, sponsorships for local children to attend summer camp and duffle bags with necessary hygiene items, local women’s ministries, sponsorship of local teens to attend weeklong district Youth Council, Fall Festival outreach ministry for Red Shield Club and area youngsters, home energy aid for local families, Thanksgiving dinner for local residents, Christmas assistance for local families and Angel tree for children, food pantry for clients, Seniors Sunshine Program, and assistance to the Mexico Children’s Home, a Salvation Army-owned orphanage.