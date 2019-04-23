EDITOR’S NOTE: Historian Joe L. Todd interviewed Connie Cox on Sept. 15, 2004, in Bartlesville for the Eisenhower Library.

Connie Cox was born Dec. 5, 1923, north of Stigler, between Stigler and Tamaha. Her father was Floyd Dunn and her mother was Mildred Hays Dunn. She attended a country school, the Lone Star School, north of Stigler. It was a two-room school with only one teacher — Jack Mace, who Cox described as a gentleman.

JOE TODD: What type of work did your father do?

CONNIE COX: He was a farmer. In recent years, he painted and repaired houses, carpentry work.

T: As a small girl, what chores did you do on the farm?

C: I stayed in the house mainly. I washed dishes, cooked and canned.

T: Describe your home?

C: We had a loving home. It was a small home. The house I was born in was logs. We lived in that house until I was 4; then we moved into a four-room wood house. It belonged to my grandparents. It was on their farm.

T: When did your grandparents come to Oklahoma?

C: One great-great grandmother came on the Trail of Tears in the 1830s.

T: What was her name?

C: I can’t think of it right now. ... my grandfather came from Tennessee. He had curly hair and blue eyes and was born in Ireland. He came to this country during the potato famine.

T: How did the Depression affect you and your family?

C: The Depression was terrible. We survived barely. We didn’t have much food. We raised all of our food and canned everything we could. And, we butchered hogs.

T: You mentioned you picked cotton.

C: I picked cotton. I had to pick cotton. I was about 12 years old, and all the girls had ringlet permanents. You just shampooed your hair and pushed it up, and it was curly. That was the style. I wanted one badly, but we didn’t have the money for it. It was the permanent where you rolled your hair on metal rollers, and they were hooked to these electric wires. It was called a machine permanent.

Mom said, “We don’t have the money, but [you] can it earn it by picking cotton.” My sister and I got our cotton sacks, and we stayed in the cotton patch until we earned the money for our permanents and had enough money to get some lipstick.

T: How much did the permanent cost?

C: Two or three dollars.

T: How much cotton did you have to pick to earn the two or three dollars?

C: I picked several days.

T: How much cotton could you pick in one day?

C: Half a sack.

T: How much did half a sack weigh?

C: Maybe 50. I wasn’t a good cotton picker. I only did it because I had to for the permanent.

T: You graduated from high school in what year?

C: 1941 in Kinta. We moved to Kinta in 1937. There was more work in Kinta than on the farm.

T: Did you have a radio on the farm?

C: Yes. We had one of the first radios that came out. It was a round top Philco. We loved the Grand Ole Opry. The neighbors would come over, and we would have our ears to radio and listen to that music.

T: Where did you meet your husband?

C: I met Mitchell in Kinta. He lived in Kinta. He was four years older than I was, and I was about 13 or 14 when we met. He lived up the street. ... we played tennis. We practically grew up together.

T: When were you married?

C: 1941, after high school.

T: What did you do after you were married?

C: He started teaching that year, and he knew he was going to be drafted. We knew the war was coming. I knew I would have to find a job.

T: Where were you on Dec. 7, 1941?

C: We lived in Kinta, across the street from his parents, and we got the announcement about 2:30 in the afternoon. We had been to church, and it came on the radio. We didn’t know where Pearl Harbor was, but we knew it was terrible.

T: Did Kinta change before and after Pearl Harbor?

C: Not a whole lot. His teaching and that was put on hold, and I got a job and along came rationing.

T: Where were you working?

C: I was working in Stigler at the Rationing Office.

T: How did you get the job in the Rationing Office?

C: I think it was a political job.

T: When did rationing begin?

C: I started work in June of 1942, and it was just being organized. Another lady was hired, and she was to be the supervisor. She was hired first; then I was hired. We got the forms all ready and the first thing I remember being rationed was gasoline.

T: What was the other lady’s name?

C: Sylvia Clement. Other young ladies were hired until we had five in the office.

T: What office controlled rationing?

C: When the government saw there was to be shortages, they decided to do something to control the shortages. They formed the Office of Price Administration. It was turned over to each state and each state had the War Price and Rationing Board and each county in each state had their board. Our county office was in Stigler.

T: What was your salary?

C: I had a good salary. I started at $150 a month and Mitchell was making $90 a month teaching.

T: What were your duties in the ration board?

C: I did a little bit of everything but my title was price clerk.

T: What does the price clerk do?

C: Prices had to be controlled. The state sent down instructions down on how to label groceries and other things in the stores. This is when labeling began. My duty was, once a month I would go in the stores and check to see if everything was labeled, and they were within the guidelines. I didn’t have a certain day, I just went to the stores unannounced. And it worked fine. We didn’t find anything wrong in any of the stores.

T: What was the first thing that was rationed?

C: Cars and then gasoline and tires. I was told there was not much need for gasoline, but there was a shortage of rubber. The lid was put on gasoline to control driving and save the tires.

T: How much gasoline could a person get?

C: A normal person had an “A” Sticker which was displayed on their windshield and that was four gallons a week. The higher your job, the more gasoline you got. The “B” Sticker was for farmers and delivery people. They could get eight gallons a week. There was a “C” Sticker and that was for important people such as doctors. They had unlimited gasoline. I heard there was an “X” Sticker, but I didn’t give one out. I heard politicians could get that sticker, but I never saw one.

T: Did you deal with the rationing of shoes?

C: Yes. I think a person could get one pair of shoes a year with a sticker. We saw some pretty bad shoes being worn around.

T: How was the Rationing Program organized? How did it work?

C: It worked fine. It was amazing. I don’t think it could work today as many people as there as and so many different stores. We had such cooperation from the people and no one complained. You took what you had and you knew you had to and got by with it.

T: Were the tires re-capped?

C: Oh, yes.

T: How were the tires re-capped?

C: That I can’t tell you, they put rubber outside the tread.

T: How many tires could you have?

C: You had five. If you had more than five tires, you had to turn them in so someone else could have tires, and they were very strict.

T: Who enforced the Rationing Program?

C: We had a rationing board made up of business people. There were five men on the board, and all were very conscientious. One was the superintendent of the schools. They met once a week and heard complaints and problems from citizens.

T: What would be a complaint?

C: The major complaint was not getting enough gasoline. Complaints dealt with gasoline and tires. They didn’t complain about the sugar.

T: Did you ever hear of anyone selling on the Black Market?

C: I’m sure there were, but it didn’t get around to us.

T: Did you do work for the war effort such as the scrap metal drives or the rubber drives?

C: Yes, I saved everything I could. Everything you could save, you saved it. We had War Bond Rallies to collect money. They were usually held at the school, and I was appointed to collect the money. Little kids would come up with a few pennies in their little hot, sweaty hands, and they were proud that they could do something.

T: Did any celebrities come to the rallies?

C: Just the local people. We had speeches and lots of politicians.

T: You mentioned the telephones.

C: We didn’t have a telephone. All the material went for the war effort and most people that had a telephone were on a party line. You would ring the telephone and a voice would answer “Central” and you would give the name.

T: Where was the scrap metal taken that was collected?

C: I don’t know, but it was loaded on big trucks and taken away. It was probably taken to Tulsa.

T: What did you save?

C: When we would fry bacon, we saved the grease. We saved scraps of material and any scraps of metal. Most containers that were made of metal, you had to turn the used metal container in to get another one.

T: What was the grease used for?

C: I heard explosives and the material could be used in bandages. The Red Cross was very helpful.

T: How long did you work at the Rationing Office?

C: From June of 1942 until August of 1945 when the office closed.

T: How often would you get a letter from Mitchell?

C: At least once every four or five days. If I didn’t get a letter, I knew there was something going on.

T: Was Mitchell able to tell you where he was and what he was doing?

C: We had a secret code.

T: What was your code?

C: Underneath the postage stamp, he would write a word in pencil. He would write a word and I knew where he was. He would also mention a certain word in the letter, and I would know where he was.

T: How often were the ration stamps issued?

C: The people would bring in their empty book, and we would issue another one.

T: Was there a Prisoner of War camp near Stigler?

C: The closest one was at Camp Gruber near Muskogee.

T: How did you follow the progress of the war?

C: By the radio.

T: The first few months of the war, we were losing. Pearl Harbor and the Philippines fell.

T: How did you prepare for the invasion?

C: I don’t know of any preparation. There may have been, but I was not aware of it.

T: Were there German-Americans or Japanese-Americans in the Stigler area?

C: There were some Germans but no Japanese.

T: What was the attitude of the Germans?

C: We felt sorry for them. They were good people.

T: What was the attitude of the other people toward the German-Americans?

C: Some ignored them and had nothing to do with them.

T: When you heard about D-Day, June 6, 1944, what was your reaction?

C: I was my parents house and my father always had his ear to the radio, and he yelled out about the invasion. It was the excitement that it would be over soon.

T: Children from brought from England, Holland and several other countries to the United States during the war. Were any of these children brought to the Stigler area?

C: I don’t know of any.

T: Did you do any work for the Red Cross?

C: I volunteered. I took a course in Red Cross Home Nursing. A nurse taught the class. I made bandages for the Red Cross.

T: What is a Victory Garden?

C: Plant that anything that could grow, and eat it and give it away.

T: Did you have a Victory Garden?

C: [No], but I watched them. My parents had a Victory Garden.

T: When you heard about the atomic bomb on Hiroshima, what was your reaction?

C: The devastation, why would they do that, but it had to be done.

T: What did you do on V-E Day?

C: That was May of 1945. I don’t remember exactly. I was probably at work.

T: Where were you on V-J Day, the day the war ended?

C: That was August of 1945. I was in Kinta, and there was dancing in the streets.

T: When did Mitchell come home?

C: October of 1945.

T: When did you come to Bartlesville?

C: In 1948. Mitchell began teaching at Kinta again, and he had the chance to come to Bartlesville. ...

T: How do you want to be remembered?

C: As a loving, caring, helpful person. And a friend to all.