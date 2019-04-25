While adults may have several specialists caring for them at once, a primary care doctor is an important component in offering advice on how to live a healthy lifestyle and making sure screenings and immunizations occur when needed. Primary care doctors diagnose and treat common medical conditions, assess the severity of medical problems, refer patients to specialists when necessary, treat illnesses and help manage chronic diseases, such as diabetes or hypertension (high blood pressure).

Medical care can get complicated, particularly as you age and if you have one or more chronic medical conditions. Your primary care doctor keeps track of your health, including treatments and medications, makes sure you see the right doctors at the right times and communicates with them about what’s going on with your overall health, and serves as the point person to make sure that your medical treatments and medications won’t interact dangerously with one another.

To make the most out of your primary care doctor visit, it’s best to let the staff know why you need to see the doctor so that they can schedule the right amount of time for your appointment. Make a short list of specific concerns you would like to discuss, starting with the most important ones. During your appointment, provide specific responses to questions to allow the physician to gather pertinent information in order to make decisions regarding your healthcare.

At the W.R. Bohon Senior Health Clinic at Elder Care, patients see an internist who focuses only on adults for specialized primary care. An internist’s training in adult medical issues is comprehensive and deep. Internists have expertise in diagnosing the wide variety of diseases that commonly affect adults and in managing complex medical situations where multiple conditions may affect a single individual.

Jerry Brad Jarrell, M.D., has over 35 years of experience. He works with patients to offset the effects of aging and the health problems that can affect older adults. He understands the importance of promoting wellness and quality of life for everyone, regardless of age.

To learn more about the W.R. Bohon Senior Health Clinic or to make an appointment with Dr. Jarrell, please call 918-214-8081.

Tracy Stuckey, RN, , is the director of the W.R. Bohon Senior Health Clinic at Elder Care in Bartlesville.