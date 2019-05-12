The Bartlesville Chapter of SAR (Sons of the American Revolution) will have their regular monthly meeting 6:30 p.m., May 16 at the Bank of Oklahoma Senior Advantage Center, 3815 East Frank Phillips Blvd., Bartlesville.

The agenda for the May meeting will include a short business meeting followed by a video of the 225th year reenactment of the Battles of Saratoga.

Tom Windle will discuss and present the video of the 225th Year Reenactment of the Battles of Saratoga.

Guests are always welcome and encouraged to attend.

For more information, contact Max Richardson by phone, 918-397-0556, or email at max.richardson.sr@gmail.com. Additional information on the Bartlesville chapter of SAR can be found at web site www.bartlesville-sar.com.