NAMI WALK

Washington County group to participate

The National Alliance for Mental Health Washington County will be participating in 2019 NAMI Walks Oklahoma. NAMI Walks will be held on June 1 at Myriad Gardens, 301 W. Reno, downtown Oklahoma City. Check in begins at 8:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 9:30 a.m. GLMHC has been a big supporter of the walk since the first NAMI OK Walk. The goal in 2019 is to collect $3,000 in donations.

Support our local “team!” Visit https://www.namiwalks.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=809 for the NAMI Walk link.

They have partnered with NAMI Washington County. Come walk with them or donate to help them with their work to educate, advocate and support. Donating online is fast and secure, and we will receive immediate notification via e-mail of your donation. 50% of donations will go to NAMI/WASHINGTON COUNTY WALKERS.

To donate online visit https://www.namiwalks.org/participant/221591 our Team Captain Toni Harjo’s page (control+click).

You may also donate by mailing a check made payable to NAMI Walks 2019, Attention Donna Aultz, 114 W. Delaware, Nowata, OK 74048.

To ensure the funds raised stay in the area, please note GLMHC for NAMI/Washington County in the memo at the bottom left hand area of your check.

If you have any questions, please Toni Harjo at 918-214-5805or call me at 918-337-8080 x 2202 or Donna Aultz at 918-273-1841extension 2206.

— Washington County NAMI

GENEALOGY

Help available at the library

When you need assistance in tracing your family records, experienced genealogists will be available in the Local and Family History Room of the Bartlesville Public Library from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. These volunteer genealogists will be available to guide you, whether you are beginning family research or need suggestions to further your research. It is helpful to bring any family information — names, dates, or places you already have, along with the family questions you need answered.

All genealogy assistance is a free service provided by the Society.

For more information about the Bartlesville Genealogical Society, including membership options and meeting information, see “Bartlesville Genealogical Society” in Facebook.

— Bartlesville Genealogical Society

CHORAL SOCIETY

Stewart appointed Choral Society appoints new conductor

The Bartlesville Choral Society’s Board of Directors recently appointed Dr. Jonathan Stewart to the position of conductor of the BCS.

Stewart has an undergraduate degree in vocal performance from Southeast Missouri State University, a master’s in choral conducting from Southern Illinois University, and a doctorate of musical arts in music education from Boston University. He comes to the society with 20 years of teaching experience in colleges and universities in Missouri and Oklahoma. Currently, he is a music professor at Oklahoma Wesleyan University. BCS is looking forward to working with Stewart and building on the choral excellence that has been cultivated by Susan Mueller.

— Bartlesville Choral Society