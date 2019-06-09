Bartlesville Art Association announced four Virginia Neely Sweet Memorial Scholarships of $1,000 each have been awarded to graduating seniors — Logan Demaray, Jacey Dyck, Kelsi Graves and Christina Guernsey, all of Bartlesville High School.

BAA was prepared to award three scholarships this year to graduating Washington County public school art students. After reviewing the digital portfolios of the applicants, the committee decided to instead award a total of four $1,000 scholarships. The four students chosen each exemplify who an artist is, how art shapes the way they see the world, and how their art will shape their future.

The BAA scholarship program was started in the late 1960s by art teacher, mentor and visual artist, Virginia Neely Sweet. Sweet made it her mission to raise money for scholarships in order for graduating art students to be able to pursue higher education. She did this through hosting workshops, hosting BAA art sales, bake sales and soliciting donations. BAA now awards scholarships each year in Virginia Neely Sweet’s name and memory.

BAA is a civic organization that has been active in Bartlesville for 67 years, starting in 1952 with nine artists who just wanted to get together to paint. It has grown to a membership of over 200 artists, art lovers and patrons, whose mission is “Serving our Community Through Sharing the Love of Visual Arts.” BAA is located in the Price Tower Design Center.

