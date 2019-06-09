HOMINY — On June 22, the Drummond Home, located at 305 N. Price Ave. in Hominy, will also host their annual ice cream social at the home from 1-4 p.m. As a special treat this year, Chuck “Pa-Pa” Drummond, the father-in-law of Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond, will be on hand to tell stories and visit with the visitors about the Drummond family and its history in the area. There will be tours of the home. Ice cream, cookies and punch will be served.

The Drummond Home in Hominy is displaying the annual Drummond heirloom exhibit, which began June 1 and will last the entire month. This is a display of artifacts usually kept in storage for most of the year and includes women’s fashions, military and Mason items, quilts, children’s clothing, sad irons and even the Drummond family kilt, which belonged to Frederick Drummond. The exhibit interprets what family life was like during the early 1900s and is of historical interest for all ages.

The ice cream social and heirloom exhibit are included in the regular admission to the Drummond Home. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors 62 and older, $4 for students 6 to 17 years of age, free for all veterans and active military with ID. There is also a group rate of $5 for groups of 10 visitors or more.

The Fred Drummond Home is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about OHS, please visit www.okhistoru.org.

Call Drummond Home Manager, Beverly Whitcombe at 918-885-2374 for information.