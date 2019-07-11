PACK THE BACKPACKS

Newspaper collects school supplies

The Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise is joining forces with the Washington County School Supply Drive to gather donations for Pack the Backbacks, an annual program that gives away school supplies to students in need.

Those who wish to contribute can drop off donations at the EE’s office, 4125 Nowata Rd. in Bartlesville between 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. through the month of July.

The items being collected are: one-inch binders, pencils, blue/black pens, wide-rule paper, college-rule paper, copy paper, wide-rule spiral notebooks, dry erase markers and erasers, highlighters, boxes of 24 crayons, boxes of 48 crayons, wooden rulers, glue sticks, packages of 100 index cards, pocket folders with brads, pink erasers and composition notebooks. Crayola brand crayons and colored pencils are preferred, as they are more sturdy.

For more information about the Washington County School Supply Drive, visit www.packthebackpacks.org

— Staff report

MASTER GARDENERS

Plants for fall at Gardeners Market

Now is the time to plan your fall garden. Young tomato plants do well in mid-summer heat, and are ready to produce when the heat eases up in the fall. Washington County Master Gardeners will be selling seed-grown tomato plants at the Bartlesville Farmer’s Market on Saturdays, July 13 and 20. Roma, Celebrity, and Early Girl Bush are the three varieties on offer.

— Washington County Master Gardeners

VOLUNTEERS SOUGHT

Those with sewing skills invited to help

Church Women United invites any woman helpers who sew, cut, pin, or tie quilts for Create for Missions 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Friday at First Presbyterian Church, 505 S. Dewey Street. Women can work at their own pace on items to donate for nursing homes, senior centers, and other groups who request these items. Lap quilts, pillows, bibs, etc. Lunch $5. Lots of helpers needed, come for the day, or only a couple hours. Bring your machine, fabric scissors or rotary cutters if you have them, but mostly bring willing hands. Email Pat L. Netzer-Willard, Church Women United PR Volunteer, at noplan43@aol.com or call her at 918-337-2118 to learn more.

— Church Women United

QUILTERS GUILD

Bartlesville Jubilee QG to hold trunk show, lecture

The Bartlesville Jubilee Quilters Guild invites everyone to a new trunk show and lecture by Ronnie Elmore at 9:30 a.m. Friday. Elmore will present the history, design and construction of Log Cabin quilts. Elmore resides in Manhattan, Kan. with his wife Carol and is a university professor and veterinarian. He has been piecing Log Cabin quilt tops since 2005 in both traditional settings created during the early years of our country, and in settings inspired by contemporary quilt designers. He has created many of his own settings and has a series of quilts designed to pay tribute to our country.

— Bartlesville Jubilee Quilters Guild