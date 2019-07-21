Bartlesville High School alumnus Otuoze Baiye graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in May of 2019.

Baiye graduated from Bartlesville High School in May 2014.

After graduationg, he attended the University of Arkansas before transferring to West Point, located 50 miles north of New York City, in June of 2015.

Baiye majored in history at West Point.

He has been commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Air Defense Artillery branch of the Army.

Baiye will attend Basic Officer Leadership Course starting July 28, after which he will report to his first duty station at Fort Bliss, Texas.