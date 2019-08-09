Big Creek Gospel Sing and Supper

This month’s Big Creek Gospel Sing and Supper is Aug. 10 starting with a 6 p.m. meal at the ranch followed by singing at Twin Bridges Love In Action Building at 7 p.m. Bring a song to participate or just enjoy the music. Tapes/CDs available for backup music. Big Creek house band will play. For information call 918-440-5683 or 918-440-7339. This is a recurring event, every second Saturday of the month.

— Big Creek Gospel

Victory Worship Center Ice Cream Social set for evening of Aug. 14

Plan to attend Victory Worship Center’s Wednesday evening Bible study and Ice Cream Social at 6:30 p.m. This is an informal bible study with Q&A followed by an ice cream social. Visit the website to learn more https://www.victoryworshipcenterok.com/home. The church is located at 1550 S. Keeler Ave. in Bartlesville.

Victory Worship Center Guest speaker Deborah Sweetin to speak Aug. 24

Prophetic Evangelist Deboarh Sweetin, who has the YouTube channel “The Phenomenon of the Prophetic” and a program on KGEB channel 53 Tulsa “Deborah Sweetin” will speak at Victory Worship Center Aug 24. Her website is https://deborahsweetin.com/. This is part of the 4S Services held at 7 p.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month at Victory Worship Center, located at 1550 S. Keeler Ave., in Bartlesville. Visit https://www.victoryworshipcenterok.com/home to learn more.

Dewey Christian Church Revival Aug. 23-25

Aug. 23 topic, marijuana, 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 24 topic, suicide QPR, 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 topic, self esteem, 10 a.m. - noon. Location, 900 N Wyandotte Ave., Dewey. RSVP needed. Email pastor parham@gmail.com or call 918-534-3832.