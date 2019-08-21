Paint outdoors in your favorite medium: oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastels, or whatever you choose at a beautiful farm on the edge of Bartlesville with horses and a barn. The class is 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sept. 14 and 15.

Class Instructor Cristine Sundquist said, “In this workshop, I’ll take the fear out of painting outdoors! We will focus on simplification, composition, and painting distance. I’ll break it all down and we’ll tackle those trees and structures. Initially, I like to do a short demo then tend to each student’s individual painting needs.”

The art supplies needed are: an outdoor easel or any other outdoor painting gear, your own art supplies in whatever medium you choose (oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastels, etc). And, please bring a hat, bug spray, sunscreen and your own lunch.

Originally from St. Louis, Sundquist has studied drawing, painting, and photography since the age of 12. Her appreciation for the uniqueness of people, as well as landscapes, is conveyed in each portrait or landscape painting. She is an Associate Member of Oil Painters of America, juried member of Kansas Academy of Oil Painters, American Women Artists, juried member of Women Artists of the West, and is represented by SouthWind Gallery — Topeka, Strecker Nelson West Gallery — Manhattan, Kan.

The cost of the class is $145 for BAA members and non-members.

Register for the class at the BAA website at https://www.bartlesvilleartassociation.org/.

— Bartlesville Art Association