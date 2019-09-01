Button is a male orange tabby born April 12. He was a stray searching for a home when rescued, and this ball of fur really is cute as a button. He gets along well with other cats and is sure to liven up his forever home when adopted.

All Animal Rescue Foundation pets are spayed or neutered and have received all appropriate tests and vaccinations. For more information, visit www.arfok.org, the new facility at 399519 U.S. Highway 60 (one-half mile east of Bison Road) or contact them at 918-766-0991.