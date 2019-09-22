On Oct. 1, Jim Curry returns to Bartlesville to present “Take Me Home,” his tribute to the music of John Denver, at the Bartlesville Community Center at 7:30 p.m.

Curry’s return has been widely anticipated since he initially performed to great acclaim in Bartlesville in 2012. This visit will again be sponsored by the Bartlesville Community Concert Association and will open the 2019-2020 BCCA concert series of five outstanding family-oriented live music performances.

Curry grew up as a true fan of John Denver. He says that at an early age he played Denver’s vinyl recordings over and over until the lyrics were imbedded in his mind. Little did he know that this childhood experience would result in a rare understanding of one of his musical heroes and color the future of his own musical career.

As he grew into adulthood, Curry’s musical drive, energy, and interests led him to specialize in songs sharing messages of love, humanity, and environmental awareness, furthering the connection to his childhood hero.

As this musical direction was coming into focus, Curry’s maturing voice and, by coincidence, even his appearance, began to resemble Denver’s. He was selected to provide the off-camera singing voice of John Denver for the movie “Take Me Home, the John Denver Story” which was produced after the singer-songwriter’s untimely death in 1997. This experience led to the development of Curry’s full-length John Denver tribute concerts.

Since 2009, “Take Me Home”, Curry’s ultimate tribute production, has emerged as one of the top historical concert engagements across the US and Canada. Often performing with John Denver’s former band members, Curry says his aim is “to blend the images of our natural earth with a love for each other as people. The care you give to someone you love is the best care. Making that connection to our earth and to each other is the goal.”

Richie Gajate Garcia says “As John Denver’s former drummer and percussionist, working with Jim Curry has kept alive for me how it was playing with John. Jim has stayed true to John’s music and vision.”

The reviews of Take Me Home all point out that Curry is not your usual “Vegas style” impersonator. In fact, it’s said that he is not an impersonator at all. Curry sings, in his own natural voice, a tribute to the music in a way that has to be seen and heard to understand the pure honesty of his amazing performance.

His looks and his voice are simply a pleasant coincidence that captures the true essence of John Denver’s music. Curry’s heartfelt delivery rolls out into the crowd as multi-platinum hits like “Rocky Mountain High,” “Annie’s Song” and “Calypso” fill the room. Among many other favorites, Bartlesville can also expect to hear “Leaving on a Jet Plane”, “Sunshine on My Shoulders”, and of course, “Take Me Home Country Roads”.

The four remaining concerts for the BCCA 2019-20 Season include Alliance Brass (Oct. 28), modern brass quintet playing Broadway/Hollywood/rock; Timothy Chooi (Nov. 19), international competition winning violin/piano; Harps & Chords (Feb. 9), harp and tenor guitar/vocal; and The Everly Set (April 27), harmonies that influenced the music of our times.

Season tickets are available for the BCCA Concert Series at the Bartlesville Community Center Box Office in person, by phone 918-337-2787, or online at bartlesvillecommunitycenter.com. Purchase of season tickets allows attendance at “Take Me Home” plus the other four shows in the concert series, for less than the cost of three individual tickets.

Depending on where you choose to sit in the auditorium, the actual savings with a season membership can range from 35% all the way to 70%. In addition to this savings, because BCCA has reciprocity agreements with other communities such as Ponca City and Chanute, season ticket-holders can also attend all of their concerts for no extra charge.

Single tickets for the individual shows are now also available. These can be purchased from the Bartlesville Community Center in advance or at the box office prior to the performance.

This year BCCA is again pleased to announce that student admission will be free with a paying adult, and college students will be admitted free with a valid student ID. As a note to students and parents, although shows begin at 7:30 p.m. most conclude by 9:30 p.m. One of the concerts however, Harps & Chords (Feb. 9), is a Sunday matinee and takes place at 3 p.m.