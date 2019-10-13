BARTLESVILLE HEALTH AND REHAB COMMUNITY

Fall Carnival scheduled for Oct. 29

Bartlesville Health and Rehab Community will host a fall carnival from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 at 3434 Kentucky Place (north of Jane Phillips Medical Center). Armbands are $10 and children 2 and under are free. Come out and enjoy more than 15 games, including a cake walk, pop toss, spin the pumpkin, bingo, ring toss, face painting, and more. Proceeds go toward the residents Christmas.

DUNHAM’S

Stores to hire seasonal help

Troy, MI - Dunham’s Sports, one of the nation’s largest sporting goods chains, will be hiring part-time seasonal holiday help at all of their locations. Part-time associates enjoy flexible hours, extra spending money, and a merchandise discount that will help with holiday shopping. Interested, enthusiastic sports-minded candidates can apply online at www.qhire.net/dunhamsholiday. A listing of the 230+ stores in 22 Midwestern and Southern states can be found on the company website www.dunhamssports.com.

About Dunham’s Sports

Dunham’s Sports offers a full line of traditional sporting goods and athletic equipment, as well as a wide variety of active and casual sports apparel and footwear featuring Under Armour, Nike, Adidas, Skechers and more. Dunham’s carries a large selection of athletic and outdoor apparel, a fitness department, plus a large value area featuring footwear at savings of 30-50% off. An expanded hunting department offers more from favorite brands like Remington, Rocky, Smith & Wesson and Crosman. Most stores also have a Fairway Center golf shop featuring top golf brands such as Taylormade, Titleist, Callaway and more.

Genealogical Society

Monthly meeting to be held Monday evening

The Bartlesville Genealogical Society will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday evening, October 14, in the Bartlesville Public Library’s upstairs meeting room (Conference Room A). The public is invited.

During the 6:30 p.m. Beginner’s Corner portion of the meeting, those present will learn the basics of beginning genealogy. Nancy Shively, an experienced genealogist, will discuss the various sources available to find information while searching for and compiling genealogy information, including the use of Ancestry.com.

At the main portion of the meeting, about 7:15 p.m., Ms. Shively will continue leading discussions concerning genealogy and the tips and tricks one might use to assist in searching for and compiling genealogical information.

The goal of the Bartlesville Genealogical Society is to promote and encourage the common interest of family genealogy and history among the members. Meetings and classes are a service of the Society and are free and open to anyone interested in beginning or continuing family research. Information discussed will assist beginners in their search for family information. If you are an experienced genealogist, you will find useful tips in continuing your family research.

For more information about the Bartlesville Genealogical Society, including membership options and meeting information (Second Monday each month), please visit the website: https://bartlesvillegenealogy.weebly.com/. You will also find information on Facebook under “Bartlesville Genealogical Society”.