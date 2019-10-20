Bartlesville Community Concert Association is excited to announce the premiere of Alliance Brass in Bartlesville at the Bartlesville Community Center at 7:30 p.m. Oct 28. This is the second of five outstanding family-oriented live music performances in the 2019-2020 BCCA concert series.

As a special note to those who attended the first concert of the series, Jim Curry’s “Take Me Home” tribute to John Denver, single ticket purchasers may now buy season tickets at a great discount by requesting the Bartlesville Community Center Box Office apply the cost of their first individual ticket toward the cost of the season ticket package. This will result in a considerable savings over individual ticket prices.

Established in Chicago in 2010, Alliance Brass has emerged as one of the country’s most exciting brass ensembles. Acclaimed as “the perfect blend of virtuosity and vitality” (Chicago Brass Festival), they dazzle audiences with a repertoire ranging from the early Renaissance to jazz and beyond. Also included in their performances are Broadway hits from West Side Story and The Music Man, and Hollywood favorites from the great Henry Mancini, Ennio Morricone, and Harold Arlen. Other works include the theme music of James Bond and rock classics from Queen.

Alliance Brass is in great demand as a brass quintet, with a rigorous performance schedule all over the United States and Canada, bringing them much acclaim as an ensemble. In addition, individual members of the ensemble have also performed all over the world from Canada and Mexico to Russia, the UK, and Japan, having shared the stage with ensembles such as the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and the Cleveland Orchestra.

In addition to performance, the ensemble is equally dedicated to the education of the next generation of musicians and music-lovers alike. The Ravinia Music Festival raves that the Alliance Brass “has the ability to engage audiences both with excitement and insight, offering a fascinating and rich musical performance.” Members of the Alliance Brass have served on faculty at some of the top music institutions including the Boston University Tanglewood Institute, DePaul University, Midwest Young Artists, University of Illinois Chicago, the International Festival and Institute at Round Top, and more.

The five members of Alliance Brass consist of two women and three men. Amy Nelson’s versatile trumpet resume crosses classical and commercial spectrums, ranging from pop and Broadway to orchestral and chamber. She worked regularly on Broadway, toured with International Broadway tours, performed with pop star Adele and Iceland’s Sigur Ros, holds five North American Brass Band Association Solo Champion titles, and performs and coaches brass bands in competitions in America, the United Kingdom and Europe.

Chris O’Hara is an internationally renowned trumpet soloist, chamber musician, and educator. His playing is described as “virtuosic and impressive in every way” (Chicago Music Examiner) and the International Trumpet Guild Journal hails him as a “true master of [the] instrument.” Already in his young career, O’Hara has performed over 3,000 events covering 48 states and 11 countries across North America, Europe, Great Britain, and Asia.

Kelly Langenberg is a classical musician and horn teacher based in the Chicago region. Langenberg’s “ferociously powerful” (International Trumpet Guild Journal, 2014) playing has been heard in orchestral and chamber music settings throughout the Midwest. She has presented masterclasses at schools and universities throughout the US and clinics at ILMEA, MMEA, OMEA, The Midwest Band and Orchestra Clinic, and the Illinois Political Science Association.

Steve Duncan first came to Illinois to study trombone performance and music theory at Northwestern University. After graduating, he spent a decade traveling with big bands and Broadway tours, playing venues from Seattle’s Benaroya Hall to New York’s Lincoln Center. His time on the road included an extended period as lead trombone with the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra, as well as stints with the Nelson Riddle Orchestra, Glen Miller Orchestra, and the Max Weinberg Big Band. Having settled more permanently in Chicago, Duncan teaches trombone at Northeastern Illinois University.

Jim Langenberg is a versatile musician who loves to play the tuba. He is the Principal Tuba of the Dubuque Symphony and has also performed with numerous other symphonies, brass quintets, chamber music societies, and performing arts centers. He has also taught for several years at the Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp and maintains a private studio.

Tickets for the Alliance Brass concert are available at the Bartlesville Community Center Box Office in person, by phone at 918-337-2787, or online (bartlesvillecommunitycenter.com). For those interested in purchasing season tickets to all four of the remaining BCCA 2019-2010 concerts, it is still possible to do so at a significant savings over the price of four individual show tickets.

Contact the Bartlesville Community Center Box Office for details, or see the BCCA website at bccamusic.org.

Student admission will be free with a paying adult, and college students will be admitted free with a valid student ID. As a note to students and parents, although the show begins at 7:30 p.m., it will conclude by 9:30 p.m.