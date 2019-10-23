Rick Koch, president of ASAP Energy, will be the guest speaker at The Bartlesville Salvation Army’s fourth annual Red Kettle Kickoff on Nov. 8 at the Adams Blvd Church of Christ, 3700 SE Adams Blvd.

The kick off for the bell ringing campaign will be a home-made spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 6 to 8 pm. Reservations are $25 and can be made by calling 918-336-6454. Mike Wilt is emcee for the event, which is co-sponsored by The Salvation Army Advisory Board and The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary.

Filling the Salvation Army kettles is the goal of the bell ringing campaign and recruiting bell ringers is the goal of the kickoff. Every coin and every bill dropped in the red kettles during the holiday season will help needy local families have a merrier Christmas, continuing the 128-year tradition of helping disadvantaged families at Christmas.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Salvation Army’s Christmas projects according to Chairman Billie Korsunskiy, who heads the Advisory Board. The local Salvation Army, a member of the United Way, has served the area community for more than 100 years.

Christmas projects bringing holiday cheer and improving lives include the Angel Tree with gifts for children and Christmas baskets to provide a wonderful dinner for struggling families. More than 248 area families and 558 children were blessed at Christmas last year due to The Salvation Army’s efforts.

Koch has more than 30 years of experience as an entrepreneur in retail. He opened his first gasoline service station in 1979 at only 18 years of age. That year, gasoline skyrocketed to $1.25 per gallon. His father and brother helped in the business, and the Kochs developed Koch Oil Company in 1985 and began selling wholesale fuel to local retailers.

Koch Oil soon outgrew it’s location and acquired it’s new headquarters east of Weatherford. The location on Route 66 seemed to be fitting for this pioneer company and as business expanded, so has the property on Route 66. Rick Koch Oil Company acquired ASAP fuels in 2010. In May 2011, RKO ASAP changed it’s name to ASAP Energy Inc.

Doing the Most Good is the Salvation Army’s motto, which is demonstrated by the 1,035 individuals, including 471 households, helped with assistance for utilities and rent last year. A total of 1,129 individuals, including 690 families, received help from the food pantry. The need is even greater this year with 1,217 individuals, including 711 families, already being helped by the food pantry so far. Local Corps officer Capt. Ian Carr explained 6,771 meals were served and 680 youth were helped with social services.

Local Salvation Army programs range from the Red Shield Club after school program and summer camps for local children to assistance for families with groceries, utilities and rent, and activities for senior citizens. There are also neighborhood block parties to acquaint residents with Salvation Army programs.

The Red Kettle program began in San Francisco in 1891 when Salvation Army Captain Joseph McFee was distraught because so many poor individuals were going hungry. After searching for ways to fund his commitment to feed 1,000 of the city’s poorest residents, he remembered that an iron kettle was placed at the ship landing in Liverpool, England, to collect coins to help the poor.

He placed a similar kettle at the Oakland Ferry Landing with a sign that read ‘Keep the Pot Boiling.” He soon had enough money to provide a bountiful Christmas dinner for the needy. The idea spread across the country to the Boston area within six years and 150,000 Christmas dinners were funded that year. The Salvation Army now assists more than 4,500,000 people at Thanksgiving and Christmas.