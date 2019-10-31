The community is invited to join fans and supporters of Bartlesville Bruin Cross Country as the team departs for their state meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday (Nov.1) in front of the Fine Arts Center/Bruin Field House entrance on the south side of Bartlesville High School off 18th Street.

The BHS Cross Country boys team (two-time 6A champions) and two girl individuals (Elena Fries and Jillian Skalicky) have qualified for the state meet. The team has a great chance of competing for another state championship.

The 6A state Cross Country meet will be (Nov. 2) at Edmond Santa Fe High School with the girls running at 9 a.m. and the boys running at 10:45 a.m.

The cross country spirit committee is coordinating a special send-off with band, pom and/or cheer participation. Teachers, coaches, and administrations are invited to be there as well, if possible.

BHS CROSS COUNTRY TEAMS

Varsity Boys – Spencer Hales (capt), James Boudreaux, Max Williams, Dayton Austin, Evan Gunter, Michael Brockman, Nick Hales, Bryce Goodin, Colton McCullough, Charlie Olsen, Nick Olsen, and Freddy Rocha

Varsity Girls – Jillian Skalicky, Elena Fries, Meghan Landers (manager), Reagan Colaw (manager).