The Bartlesville Area History Museum will host a special event for the new exhibit “The Mystery and Appeal of Shin’enkan,” BAHM Collections Manager Debbie Neece said recently.

Mary Winn Dills, who served as the former curator/caretaker of the Joe Price home, will be the featured speaker during an event set for 6-7:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 at the museum, located on the fifth floor of City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave.

“Focus on Art Shin’enKan — Home of the Faraway Heart” film, a production of Rogers State University TV, will also be shown during the event.

“Shin’enKan was the extraordinary home designed and built by Bruce A. Goff, an American architect, well known by his leanings of natural and earthy use of things from nature in in the design and building of structures, with often showy and colorful objects,” said Neece. “He built many homes as well as other buildings in Oklahoma and elsewhere. The Bartlesville home he built for Joe Price, son of H. C. Price, was once a citywide topic for discussion. The Architectural phenomenon was built and located on the Price’s family estate, Starview Farm South of Bartlesville.

“The master of extremely adaptable architecture, Bruce Goff said it best, ‘Shin’enKan has its own style so it will never be out of style.’”

The Price family donated Shin’enKan to the University of Oklahoma College of Architecture as a memorial to Goff and to be used as a “think tank” for architectural students. It was also a popular attraction for tourists and was open for tours and private parties. Two private citizens purchased the structure from OU in June 1996 and an agreement was made to lease the property to “Friends of Shin’enkan,” who would care for and run the facility. However, the extraordinary structure was burned to the ground by arsonists on Dec. 26, 1996. The case was never solved.

Join the museum and staff in remembering the legacy of Goff and the memory of “The Place of the Faraway Heart.” Refreshments will be served. Artifacts saved from the fire are on display in the exhibit, courtesy of the Price Tower Arts Center.

The Bartlesville Area History Museum is a family friendly facility where admission is free and donations are always welcome. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.