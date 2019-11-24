The Rogers State University Foundation has partnered with Armstrong Bank to establish a $500 scholarship for RSU students enrolled in the spring 2020 semester.

According to Michael Dennis, market president for Armstrong Bank, “Armstrong Bank is dedicated to supporting higher education and working to exceed our community and customer expectations. It is an honor to support a hard-working student in need through this scholarship.”

Selection criteria will be based on the following: A current FAFSA; student must be a freshman, sophomore, junior, or senior enrolled at RSU; be enrolled in a bachelor’s degree program; be enrolled in at least 12 hours for the spring 2020 semester, and be from Bartlesville or the Bartlesville area.

Scholarship applications are available in the admissions office at the local RSU campus located at 401 S. Dewey, downtown Bartlesville. Completed applications must be submitted by Dec. 13 to Angie Thompson, Development Officer for the RSU Foundation, at athompson@rsu.edu or returned to the local admissions office.