The Bartlesville Area History Museum will show “Turnabout” during its Movie Monday event scheduled for Dec. 2.

The feature will be shown from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the museum, located on the fifth floor of City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave.

Produced by Hal Roach, Tim (John Hubbard) and Sally Willows (Carole Landis) are unhappily married. Tim spends his days working at an advertising agency while Sally lounges around the house. One day a distant relative sends the couple a statue of an Asian deity. When Sally and Tim argue about which of them has the better life, the statue comes alive in the form of Mr. Ram (George Renavent). Hearing their argument, he casts a spell. The next morning Tim wakes up inside Sally’s body, and Sally wakes up inside Tim’s.

VCI-Entertainment of Tulsa had this to say about the 1940 film: “From the novel by Thorne Smith, the man who created the character ‘Topper,’ comes this way-out fantasy about a bickering husband and wife who are given the opportunity to switch personalities for a day by an ancient oracle. The ensuing complications make for a hilarious comedy fantasy.”

BAHM is a family friendly facility where admission is free and donations are always welcome. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.