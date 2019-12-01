The OKM Music Festival is entering its 36th year as Oklahoma’s premier classical music festival. The festival, which began in 1983, seeks to bring talented national and international artists to the stages of Bartlesville, as well as bring music education and classical music exposure to youth in the community.

OKM is asking patrons to “play it forward” by making a donation to help sustain the organization’s programming in our community, or to sign up for volunteer opportunities throughout the year.

OKM Music has a rich history with the Bartlesville community, and has hosted internationally acclaimed artists such as Sons of Serendip, Canadian Brass, the Carolina Chocolate Drops, Anne-Marie McDermott, Wilson Phillips, Kristin Chenoweth, Miró, and many more.

Alongside these main stage performances during the festival, the non-profit also provides free music and entertainment events for kids and adults each year. This year alone, the festival included special kids’ performances from the Gothard Sisters, Jenny Lin, Stone Lion Puppet Theatre and more, as well as events such as Prince and Princess Tea and magic from Jeff Cauthen.

Along with the beloved children’s events, the OKM showcase series, which spotlights local Oklahoma talent, provides a stage for our most beloved local artists and performers during the Festival week.

To donate or volunteer, or for more information about the organization, patrons can visit okmmusic.org. Funding from this campaign will be dedicated to the 36th annual OKM Music Festival, free concerts for community kids, and free community showcase events that are hosted around Bartlesville.

Christkindl Market, an OKM annual fundraiser, will offer guests another chance to support the festival. The Bavarian-themed Christmas market, which will feature dozens of vendors, live music entertainment, performances from CMT, and Christmas-themed beverages and food, will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Bartlesville Community Center. All proceeds from Christkindl Market will go toward funding for the 2020 OKM Music Festival. Tickets can be bought online at okmmusic.org or at the gate.