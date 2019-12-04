The Bartlesville Area History Museum will show “Perils of Pauline” during its Movie Monday event scheduled for Dec.9.

The feature will be shown from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the museum, located on the fifth floor of City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave.

Directed by George Marshall and released by Paramount Pictures, the film is a fictionalized Hollywood account of silent film star Pearl White’s rise to fame, starring Betty Hutton as White. A broad satire of a silent-film production, the film is a musical-comedy vehicle for Hutton. The original songs by Frank Loesser include the standard “I Wish I Didn’t Love You So,” which received an Academy Award nomination for best original song.

Paul Panzer, who played the villain in the original 1914 film The Perils of Pauline, has a very small part in this film, as do silent-comedy veterans Chester Conklin, Hank Mann, Snub Pollard, and James Finlayson.

VCI-Entertainment of Tulsa had this to say about this 1947 Technicolor film, “Betty Hutton has a field day in Perils of Pauline, a “biography” of Pearl White, the daredevil damsel who thrilled millions during the hey-day of silent serials. The plot follows sewing-machine girl Pearl, as she gets involved with a tank-town theater troupe, developing her talents and finally becoming a star attraction in the new fascinating entertainment medium of motion pictures.”

BAHM is a family friendly facility where admission is free and donations are always welcome. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.