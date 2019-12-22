Tri County Tech student, Tabby Roach, was recently named the Downtown Kiwanis Club’s Adult Student of the Month for December. Roach, a Delaware resident, is currently enrolled in the Cosmetology program and plans to graduate May 2020.

“I have always wanted to do cosmetology,” Roach said. “I finally got to a point in my life where I could do it.”

Roach said everything about the program sparks her interest, especially when someone walks in, and then is able to walk out with an increased self- esteem. Increasing confidence in someone is something she is passionate about she said.

In addition to the Cosmetology program, Roach remains active. She has participated in Day of Hope, she visits the Lighthouse every month to spread joy, and participated in the Strand Up campaign and Medical Mission at Home event.

“Roach is an incredible role model and diligent student,” said Lisa Meyer, TCT Cosmetology Instructor. “ She is a remarkable learner being as she is self- motivated and always challenges herself to be at her very best. She makes us laugh every day, and brings a joyful, positive energy to those around her.”

Upon graduating from Tri County Tech, Roach plans to continue to expand her clientele base. She has secured a position at “Head to Toes” in Dewey, and would like to open her own salon within the next five years.