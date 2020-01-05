School leaders describe Paige Atkisson as a natural leader and role model. It’s no wonder, either. She’s president or vice president for about half a dozen organizations at Nowata High School. On top of that, she keeps a stellar grade point average and also stays involved in community events.

For hard work and engagement in school and civic activities, Atkisson has been selected as the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise, Patriot Auto Group, and Truity Credit Union December Student of the Month.

“I’m grateful for the recognition. It’s pretty cool because I always hear people say you do so much, but I just enjoy being involved in as many things as possible,” Atkisson said.

She plans to major in biology at Pittsburg State University or Oklahoma State University. She said she wants to eventually become an animal chiropractor.

“And hopefully come back around here in the Bartlesville and Nowata areas and open my practice,” Atkisson said.

The Future Farmers of America organization has played a big influence on her life, she said, and she hopes to be involved with the group through her adulthood.

“I want to stay involved in FFA and just serve as a mentor to some of the kids,” said Atkisson. “It’s been a big part of my life for a long time now and has taught me a lot of valuable life skills.”

Indeed, she’s bee involved in leadership camps and serves as president of the school’s chapter today. She serves as a secretary for the student council and as a trainer for both the boys and girls basketball teams. Plus, she’s s a Special Olympics mentor and finds time to volunteer for the American Red Cross Blood Drive committee and Hope Clinic.

She’s also a varsity cheer captain and has served as an elected representative at Oklahoma Girls State, a non-partisan government program sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary.

Nowata High School Principal Bron Williams said that Atkisson demonstrates impeccable character and goes above and beyond expectations.

“I have known Paige for several years and she has always been a very responsible person. As a student, Paige always takes the initiative to lead her peers by being a positive role model,” Williams said.

“She has always been a very hardworking, focused and determined young lady that has become one of the most respected students in our high school. She is a natural born leader who always volunteers to help out in any way that she can.”