Retired Educators Association

Caney Valley superintendent to speak at WCREA meeting

The Washington County Retired Educators Association will meet on Friday at Bartlesville First Church, 4715 Price Road. The guest speaker will be Rick Peters, superintendent at Caney Valley in Ramona.

Members may bring reading materials for our “Pass-It-Along” table, so that others may enjoy books and magazines they have finished. Please bring paper goods and canned food for the Agape Mission and school supplies for Pack-the-Backpacks.