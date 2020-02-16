Participants representing The Cottage of Bartlesville recently traveled to Washington, D.C., for “Babies Go to Congress,” a pro-life event on Capitol Hill sponsored by Heartbeat International.

The Cottage’s Interim Executive Director, Sarah Johnson, client Autumn Holcomb and her daughter Neveah, attended the event, where participants meet with members of Congress and their staffs annually to convey the impact that pregnancy help centers have on individual lives and in the community.

The Cottage representatives were one of five groups this year that shared life-affirming stories concurrent to events in the nation’s capital associated with the national March for Life, sharing testimonies Jan. 23 and participating in the march on Jan. 24.

The Cottage was established in 2016 by Juli Merciez, RN, BSN and Becky Le RN, PhD to provide care to pregnant women at their point of need and establish relationships to impact life change. Since that time, more than 400 women and their infant children have been served.

Heartbeat International has taken centers and clients from across the United States to Washington to meet with their representatives since 2009, making hundreds of office visits on Capitol Hill and representing dozens of pregnancy help centers.

“Babies Go to Congress” participants have made their pro-life mark in Washington, as moms and babies were invited to the White House to join President Donald Trump during his historic address to the 2018 March for Life. And in 2019 Heartbeat International and its “Babies Go to Congress” teams were also invited to join Vice President Mike Pence in a Pro-Life advocate roundtable discussion along with Students for Life of America.

The Cottage looks forward to continuing to serve the community with life-saving and affirming services, company officials said.

To learn more about The Cottage, visit www.cottageforlife.com.