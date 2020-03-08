The Washington County Retired Educators Association will meet at 10 a.m. March 13 at Green Country Village, 1025 Swan Drive.

A light brunch will be served, followed by a presentation and a brief tour of the facility. Members are asked to RSVP to Elaine Gaut, 918-440-8028 before March 10 if they have not already signed up. They also are asked to turn in their volunteer hours.

It is officer election time. Members may submit their name if interested in serving as an officer or offer a nomination.

The 2020 Wayne Richardson Scholarship of $500 is offered to a Washington County public school teacher. Those interested can request the scholarship form link by emailing wcreascholarship@yahoo.com or find it at their school. Submissions are due by April 20, 2020.

Members may bring reading materials to the meeting for the group’s “Pass-It-Along” table, so that others may enjoy books and magazines they have finished. They also are asked to bring paper goods for the Agape Mission and school supplies for Pack-the-Backpacks.