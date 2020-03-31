What a difference a week makes. Hopefully, there are not many people who have chosen to ignore the homebound order.

I am grateful for the warm weather and the signs of spring. There’s just something uplifting about the rebirth of the seasons, especially when it ushers in the hope and promise of a better day. We are being challenged to withstand this pandemic. Many people don’t know what to do. Take time to call and check in with those who are suffering anxiety.

I saw a posting this week on Facebook. It was a picture of Martin Luther from the period of the Black Death, aka the bubonic plague. The caption read, “Pray, pray, pray and fumigate”. It is imperative that we keep our faith and do what is necessary to protect ourselves and others.

Copan utility clerk Debbie Smith has posted on the town website that residents will have some alternatives concerning the payment of utilities. The Town Hall phone number is on the utility bill. Residents also can access Copan News and Events on Facebook.

Looking ahead for a brighter future, Tasha Hollopeter is coordinating with the city to schedule the City Wide Garage Sales on Friday, May 1, and Saturday, May 2. With those dates subject to change, it still provides residents with a goal and encourages us to take this time at home to begin to prepare for the event.

Also, Jeri Weatherspoon has scheduled the Copan Family Fun Day for Saturday, June 13. Food vendors, arts and crafts booths, games for all age levels, a barbecue cook-off and an evening dance have been activities in past years. Watch for more information as the date gets closer.

I have some newspaper archives that I dig through on occasion. Oklahoma’s favorite son and down home philosopher wrote a daily newspaper column for several years, prior to his death. On Jan. 7, 1931, Will Rogers wrote a column copyrighted by the McNaught Syndicate:

“The senate passed a bill appropriating 15 millions for food but the house of representatives (up to today) has not approved it. They said no. They seem to think that’s a bad precedent to appropriate money for food — it’s too much like the ‘dole’. They think it would encourage hunger. The way things look, hunger doesn’t need much encouragement. It’s just coming around naturally.

“Course, for a man to give up three million out of four in taxes is tough, but, on the other hand, 90 per cent of our people would be willing to give up 99 per cent of a million if allowed to make one. The crime of taxation is not in the taking of it; it’s in the way it’s spent.”

