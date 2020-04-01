John H. Wooten III, better known as JW Wolfman Black, normally sets aside time every spring to head west and celebrate an often-overlooked part of the Old West.

But this year, the coronavirus pandemic kept him closer to home and he missed the annual 278-mile horseback ride to Lawton for a gathering of the Lawton-Fort Sill chapter of Buffalo Soldiers of the American West.

The blind black man is a common sight in Bartlesville as he takes to the roads on his horse. Once a year, wearing gold gloves, black boots and hat and a blue uniform, he mounts his horse and makes the 10-day ride to Lawton while carrying a U.S. flag.

“It gives me the opportunity to show respect to black pioneers,” he said.

“A lot of people think I’m crazy. I do it for history and the black persons through history who have contributed so much through history.”

Wooten said a lot of people don’t know that Bass Reeves was the was the first black deputy U.S. marshal west of the Mississippi River and that some historians believe he was the inspiration for the Lone Ranger. Reeves has been credited with arresting more than 3,000 felons in his career.

In 1866, six all-black cavalry and infantry regiments were created after Congress passed the Army Organization Act, according to history.com. Their main tasks were to help control the Native Americans of the Plains, capture cattle rustlers and thieves and protect settlers, stagecoaches, wagon trains and railroad crews along the Western front.

The Buffalo Soldiers participated in significant military actions, such as the Red River War (1874-75) and the Battle of San Juan Hill during the Spanish American War (1898), according to the National Museum of African American History and Culture. They also served among the first national park rangers.

Black’s annual trip to Lawton usually takes him south on U.S. 75 through Tulsa, continuing on the Turner Turnpike. On one trek, he was two miles past the Sapulpa exit when an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper pulled him over and told him he couldn’t ride on horseback through the area. Black said now he takes side roads.

After a long day’s ride, he camps by the side of the road with his horse.

“There’s been no trouble so far thanks to the man upstairs,” he said.

Wooten has lived all his life in Bartlesville with the exception of about 15 years. An auto accident blinded him, and he now is self-employed. He makes money by playing in a rhythm-and-blues band, cutting grass and trees, working on cars and helping build homes.

He says he is still going to travel, despite COVID-19, even if it just means going camping.

“I do everything a blind man isn’t supposed to do,” he said.