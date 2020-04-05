Emma Pool has grown up surrounded by the magic and wonder of farm animals and nature.

So naturally it is no surprise this 17-year-old from Wann is choosing to follow her heart and talent to a career path that will allow her to utilize the skills she gained in Future Farmers of America. A senior at Caney Valley High School in Caney, Kansas, Pool excels both inside the classroom and outdoors where she spends a great deal of time working as a judge and officer for FFA activities.

For her involvement in school and the community, Pool has been selected as the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise, Patriot Auto Group and Truity Credit Union Student of the Month.

Each month, 12 participating schools in the region submit seniors who have an excellent grade point average, display community leadership qualities, active volunteerism and high moral integrity. A panel of judges reviews the applications and selects two students of the month.

“It’s pretty cool,” Pool said of the honor. “I am excited about it.”

Pool is heading to Kansas State University in the fall where she plans to major in either animal science or agricultural education – or possibly both.

Considered an outstanding student in her courses at Caney Valley, Pool also has a stellar record with in her FFA activities where she has excelled in local, state and national competitions. An FFA member since her freshman year of high school, Pool placed 14th in the nation in poultry judging and 27th in the nation in horse judging. She has held various offices in the organization through the years and currently is the Southeast District sentinel and secretary.

Although her work with FFA started four years ago, Pool has lifelong experience with animals.

“I’ve raised chickens, goats and ducks,” Pool said. “I’ve grown up around all of that stuff.”

Caney Valley instructor Tiffany Bruce nominated Pool for Student of Month based on her high quality work in both academics and community leadership.

“Emma is and always has been an outstanding student both in academics and FFA, which is where her strengths really shine,” Bruce said. “She puts 110 percent into everything she does while mastering balancing her personal life, maintaining a high GPA and serving as an FFA officer in multiple aspects.”

When she is not working with cattle, officer duties or homework, Pool enjoys dancing. She has been a student for eight years with her focus being classical ballet and pointe. Her volunteering also includes ringing the bell for Salvation Army fundraising drives and decorating a room in Coffeyville’s historic Brown Mansion.

All of these skills will serve Pool well as she navigates finishing a senior year under the COVID-19 pandemic and preparing to start her college courses at K-State. Bruce has complete confidence in Pool’s ability to succeed.

“Emma has a good work ethic and not only models it, but it is evident by her daily efforts and accomplishments that she truly believes in its importance,” Bruce said. “She manages to balance her coursework, FFA, 4-H and community involvement responsibilities with diligence.”